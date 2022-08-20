The Lancaster County Community Foundation this year will require nonprofits taking part in the ExtraGive fundraising campaign to post their nondiscrimination policies.

Last year, the foundation encouraged participants in the 24-hour marathon of online giving to post the information voluntarily on the ExtraGive website, but fewer than half did so, according to Sam Bressi, the foundation’s president and CEO. That was despite the fact that nearly all participants had policies.

The motivation for the change is to encourage transparency, according to Bressi, who noted that the foundation has always required participants to have an independent financial review.

“We're trying to elevate the sector and we're trying to encourage organizations to think deeply about how their policies align with their values,” Bressi said.

The foundation has been telling participants and would-be participants about the new requirement since it began accepting applicants in July. So far, more than 200 nonprofits have applied; the application period runs until October.

Last year, 516 organizations shared in more than $15.8 million raised in 24 hours.

Bressi and Tracy Cutler, the foundation’s executive vice president, said the foundation is not requiring nonprofits to use specific language about their nondiscrimination policies, nor will the foundation police whether nonprofits are adhering to their policies.

“We're really saying, ’Look, you need to be anchored in your values. And you need to have this conversation with your board. And you need to be transparent with the donor donor community,’” Bressi said.

Added Cutler, “We hope if people have questions that they'll be able to direct those questions specifically to the organizations.”

Bressi said the foundation heard some pushback early on when the policy was being discussed, but the concerns raised were inaccurate; Cutler said there’s been little discussion about the change since it was put in place.

“ExtraGive is a platform. And it's basically a reflection of our community and the values that exist in our community,” Bressi said.

(And yes, though the event began as the Extraordinary Give in 2012, its name evolved and is now officially ExtraGive, Cutler said.)

Ahead of last year’s event, Darci Ellenberger wrote an opinion column in LNP|LancasterOnline criticizing the ExtraGive rules for including participants whose values were inconsistent with the foundation’s stated values opposing discrimination.

Ellenberger called the foundation’s new policy a “baby step in the right direction.”

“Personally, I would’ve preferred to see LCCF stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community members who have been under relentless attack this past year,” she said in an email. “But, when your biggest numbers come from (community benefit organizations) who use religion as a justification for discrimination, I guess this is better than nothing.”

Bressi and Cutler also discussed another change for this year’s ExtraGive, scheduled for Nov. 18.

In the past, participating charities got a share of a “stretch pool” of money donated by event sponsors proportional to how much each raised during the event. Last year’s pool was more than $500,000.

This year, the stretch pool will be based on the number of unique donors to an organization.

“At the heart of extraordinary give, it's about celebrating our community's generosity and it's about inviting new people to be involved in getting to be connected with the community,” Bressi said. “... It's more about creating generosity in the community and inviting new donors than it is about any one organization.