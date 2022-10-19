With just one month left before ExtraGive, Lancaster County Community Foundation’s annual 24-hour marathon of online giving, organizers have released an official ExtraGive 2022 music video for the first time in support of the event.

Written and performed by Ian Sanchez-Herasme, a community relations specialist at LCCF, “Extraordinary” is a celebration of the giving spirit of Lancaster. The video can be viewed at the ExtraGive website.

“ExtraGive is an opportunity to celebrate so many things that are good and special in Lancaster County, and one way to do it is to celebrate extraordinary talent,” said Tracy Cutler, the foundation’s executive vice president.

This is the first time the ExtraGive has released a song to support the event, Cutler said, because they have the talent within their own team.

Sanchez-Herasme, 27, was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 1994 before moving with his family to Lancaster in 2000. In addition to standard music and choir classes, he also took advanced placement music theory classes at his alma mater, J.P. McCaskey High School, where he refined his songwriting skills.

“I love Lancaster in general, and I enjoyed the ExtraGive before I joined the Foundation, so working on this project and with so many different people was fun,” Sanchez-Herasme said.

The music is upbeat and catchy. “Here’s to you, cheers to you, from Akron to New Holland, down to Bird-in-Hand, we can shape the future if we’re part of the plan,” says part of the lyrics.

“I tried to figure out how I felt about the topic about which I was writing. I envisioned myself doing ExtraGive and enjoying people. It was like how I feel …,” Sanchez-Herasme said.

Sanchez-Herasme is a company leader at Teatro Paloma, a Lancaster-based theater company focusing primarily on Latinx-centered productions. He has played roles in several productions at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and sang hits such as “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” by Stevie Wonder and the Temptations’ “My Girl” at Prima Theatre’s “Motown Legends” showcase.

He took virtual lessons in the craft of songwriting from Greta Morgan Salpeter, where he learned techniques for conveying emotions through lyrics. Then in 2020, while the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he saw an opportunity to do something different and began to work on music of his own creation.