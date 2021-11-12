HOLIDAY CRAFTER’S BAZAAR: Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., will host a Holiday Craft Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. There will be a wide variety of handmade crafts including Christmas decorations, needlework, a variety of jewelry, spinning wheel scarves, kitchen linens, paintings, soaps and gift sets. Refreshments will be available.

BUSINESS EXPO: The second annual Beauties & Bosses Business Expo & Open Mic event will be held Sunday, Nov. 14, at the AMVETS Banquet Hall, 715 Fairview Ave. The business expo will be held from noon to 5 p.m. and open mic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. The event will feature over 20 small business vendors with items and/or services. There also will be food and music. It is cash only, with ATM on-site.

HERITAGE SOCIETY: The Strasburg Heritage Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 101 Decatur St., Strasburg. Free and open to the public. Ken Hoak will present a program “The Conestoga Wagon and Area Transportation.”

