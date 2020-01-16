POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program: “One of My Favorite Postcards.” Postcard competition will be “A Postcard with Number 20 Items on the Card.” Admission is free. Information: 717-413-6882.
MEETING: FLAG (First Lancaster Accordion Group) will meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Zion Church of Millersville, 317 N. George St., Millersville. Accordion players and all interested parties are welcome. Information: Sergey, 717-875-2862.
KIDS FRIENDLY MLK EVENT: The YWCA Lancaster and Willow Valley Communities will host a kid-friendly event to celebrate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St. Kids ages birth to 12 years will be able to make crafts relating to peace, diversity and the life of King. Light refreshments will be served. Free, but registration is required. Information or to RSVP: ywcalancaster.org/mlkday.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Valentines will be made for veterans through the Veterans Affairs Hospital of Lebanon and a satellite group at Willow Valley Communities. All materials will be provided. Information: 717-284-4588.
WITCHCRAFT EXPLORED: The beliefs and practices of Wiccans and pagans will be examined at Lifetree Café, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The program, titled “The Witch Next Door: What’s the Appeal of Wicca and Paganism?” features filmed interviews with self-identified pagans and a Wiccan who says she began exploring the religion as a teenager and still practices it today. Information: 717-473-9115 or ltclancaster@gmail.com.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Hempfield Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. Dr. Robert Frick will speak on the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Information or to attend: Barbara Kauffman, 717-293-5099.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services, 444 Murry Hill Circle, will offer resource family orientation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. Child care is not provided. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.
4-H LIVESTOCK CLUB: The Lancaster County 4-H Livestock Club (beef, dairy beef, market goat, swine and sheep) will host its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Parents are encouraged to attend this meeting with their youth; a completed enrollment form must be handed in at this meeting. The county enrollment dues are $25 per member, payable at the meeting. Information: Emily Welk, 717-394-6851.
GENEALOGY CLUB: The Willow Valley Genealogy Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Topic is “DNA Introduction,” presented by Darvin Martin. Martin will cover how to take a DNA test, the companies, their costs and services, and more. All non-Willow Valley residents must contact George Nettleton to attend. Information or to attend: Nettleton at 717-397-0439 or genealogyclubwv@gmail.com.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.