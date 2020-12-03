COOKIE SALE: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host a cookie sale Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at John Herr’s Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Cookies are $8 a pound. Proceeds benefit Penn Manor High School graduates. Information: 717-397-7965; 717-992-4188.

FOOD SALE: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host a drive-thru/take-out food sale, from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Items being sold include dried beef gravy (by the quart), $6; chicken corn soup (by the quart), $6; and whole shoofly pie, $6. Face masks and social distancing are required.

