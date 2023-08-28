Lancaster County commissioners will discuss a measure Tuesday to allocate $193,000 from a national opioid legal settlement to pay for two law enforcement positions, even though the terms of the drug settlement don’t expressly permit such a move.

A trust appointed by state and county elected officials oversees the disbursal of Pennsylvania’s share of settlements from various opioid manufacturers and distributors who have been found culpable in the rise of opioid addiction nationwide. It also sets guidelines for how counties may use the money.

County officials asked the trust in July about plans to fund Lancaster County Drug Task Force positions. An email response from the trust said it will “generally approve the request” for the drug task force, but all expenditures must directly relate to the trust’s list of initiatives and strategies for addressing opioid addiction.

The $193,000 grant for the two law enforcement positions comes from a $26 billion settlement state and local governments made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. The county expects to receive about $16 million from that settlement in payments over the next 18 years.

Other initiatives already approved by the commissioners align more clearly with the trust’s guidelines, including a new caseworker position for infants born with a drug dependency, medication-assisted drug treatment at Lancaster County Prison and a diversion court program at the district court level.

The guidelines list a slew of programs and strategies aimed at addressing addiction and helping people who have struggled with opioid use disorder, including rehabilitation, research and treatment. Law enforcement efforts to target drug trafficking or criminals are not part of the guidelines.

The positions commissioners want to fund include a “community prosecutor” who would oversee aspects of the county’s diversionary court programs. In exchange for an admission of guilt for a nonviolent charge, defendants can be placed in an alternative court program. They may serve their sentence by completing a rehab program and regular drug testing, for instance, instead of time in jail.

The other position is for a county detective who would be charged with managing evidence from drug seizures performed by the drug task force. The detective would have several other responsibilities and would oversee a drug take-back program, drug smuggling investigations at the county prison and “community-based education programs.”

Commissioners are slated to vote on the proposal Wednesday.

The commissioners’ work session is scheduled for 10 a.m. today on the seventh floor of the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster. The commissioners meeting Wednesday, when the board typically votes on measures, is set for 9:15 a.m. at the same location.