Lancaster County commissioners voted this morning to create a health advisory council tasked with providing data analysis and recommendations to detect, prevent and respond to illnesses that pose a public health threat to residents.

The move stops short of creating a local health department — something county leaders, organizations and health officials have for decades pushed for — and instead creates an advisory council that cannot make public health statements.

The advisory council could be implemented by January, commissioners said at their Tuesday work session. The measure passed along party lines this morning, with Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino approving it and Democrat Craig Lehman voting against it.

An amendment by Lehman to begin a data-driven discussion on establishing a local health department died in the work session Tuesday for lack of a second.

The advisory council will be comprised of between nine to 13 members appointed by commissioners. County residents or those employed in Lancaster County are encouraged to apply for consideration.

D’Agostino, who proposed the health advisory council, provided few details on how members — particularly those with expertise to provide recommendations on health issues — will be appointed. Instead, he referred to the resolution, which states, in part, members “may include knowledgeable community health representatives.”

Typically, governing bodies that want to have specific professionals appointed to an advisory board will require it, often specifying a desired number to ensure this representation.

The council proposal came during Tuesday's work session and cited the success of a COVID-19 advisory group that was disbanded earlier this year.

The proposal has been 18 months in the making, D’Agostino said.

The seven most populous counties in Pennsylvania all have a public health department except Lancaster and Delaware, which is in the process of launching one.

County lawmakers from various townships have praised the proposal, now adopted, as a smart Lancaster County solution.

The proposal comes as state and federal health officials have struggled to effectively respond to COVID-19, which has killed more Americans than the 1918 Spanish flu, the deadliest pandemic in U.S. history.