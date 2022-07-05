Lancaster County’s board of commissioners is set to choose a national corrections facility consulting firm Wednesday to help guide its process of designing and building a new jail. Securing the firm’s services would effectively kick off a new phase of development in what is likely the county’s largest infrastructure project in its history.

If approved, the agreement with Miami-based CGL Cos. would cover work over the next two years for $2.4 million with a retroactive start date of July 1.

The company’s role would be as “owner’s representative,” essentially an advocate and project manager for the county’s design and construction process, making sure it knows exactly what to ask for and how to get it from designers, engineers and contractors, among others.

But CGL’s offerings go beyond that. Under the $2.4 million contract, the company would also play a critical role in shepherding the county’s public communications on the jail, as well as advising on operational considerations, like forecasting future inmate populations, providing spaces for diversionary programs and detailing how the facility’s designs could help with long-term maintenance.

That broad expertise in not only building jails but running them made them the clear choice over Warwick Township-based Fidevia LLC, which proposed playing a more traditional project manager role for design and construction, county officials said at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

“They were down to earth, and I felt like, as a warden, they were talking to me,” said Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger, one of the county officials who are part of an internal working group that vetted the two proposals. “They're aware of our current issues at our facility, and they did their homework to know even the small things,” like industry standards for new facilities and programming needs to combat recidivism, Steberger said..

CGL is a ubiquitous name in the corrections industry, with its fingerprints in the operations and development of jails and prisons all over the country and elsewhere in the world.

In fact, Steberger said at the meeting Tuesday, Lancaster County already uses the firm to help manage building maintenance at the current East King Street jail, known as Lancaster County Prison.

The selection of CGL would come after the county made an open call for proposals in April. Last month, staff from both Fidevia and CGL, the only respondents to the county’s posting for the job, made public presentations on their proposals.

A new cost estimate

The $2.4 million contract with the Miami firm is also a window into what the jail may end up costing.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot at Tuesday's meeting asked county staff about the company using an estimate of the new jail’s final cost to come up with its contract figure. Bob Devonshire, the county’s facilities management director, said CGL made an estimate and charged 1.5% of that total for its services over the next two years.

That would put their estimate for the jail at about $163 million, not far from past predictions by Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, that the facility could cost between $100 and $200 million to build.

A representative for CGL, Ed Whatley, told commissioners Tuesday that that estimate was based on the cost of similar correctional facility projects in the recent past. But the process to determine the needs and parameters for Lancaster County’s jail has yet to officially begin.

Though criminal justice advocates and jail officials alike have stressed that the success of a new jail comes down to the details, the need for a new jail is almost universally recognized.

Conditions at the current East King Street facility are poor, in part because of deteriorating infrastructure that has left the facilities where inmates live without air conditioning when it’s hot out and unreliable heat during cold months.

According to CGL’s agreement, the firm would begin its work as part of a “launch phase,” when it will hold meetings with county officials and the county’s advisory committee and stakeholders. Then it would produce a vision statement.

As part of the launch phase, CGL will also oversee the design of a public website, where residents can stay informed on the project’s latest updates, according to the county contract.

CGL is the product of several mergers and acquisitions that brought together various planning firms that worked with government officials on jails and other infrastructure, among them Carter Goble Lee. Real estate investment firm Hunt Cos. bought Carter Goble Lee in 2012 and rebranded as CGL.