After agreeing in August to purchase a 5-acre parcel for the county’s new jail project, Lancaster County commissioners now intend to take the land through eminent domain.

Taking the land from its current owner, the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16, will allow the county to compensate the fraternal organization for the land and sidestep a lawsuit from a previous owner who is laying claim to the property.

Wanda Nye, owner of the property that houses Dirty Ol’ Tavern at 917 S. Prince St., is suing the Fraternal Order of Police, claiming an agreement between the organization and her late husband, Russell Shelley, gives her the right to purchase the land for the price her late husband sold it for in 1968: $2,000.

In her suit, Nye cites the original agreement, signed by lodge leadership, which states if the lodge “decides to sell the land … Russell Shelley (sic) is to have first chance to buy it back at the same price he sold it to the F.O.P. Lodge.”

That could undermine Nye’s lawsuit if the police union is no longer selling the land, but getting compensated as a result of the county taking it through the eminent domain process.

Both Nye and her attorney, Angela Ward, did not respond to a request for comment.

The county is required to provide “just compensation” to the property owner, according to Claudia Shank, a private attorney with McNees Wallace & Nurick, LLC who represents the county in its prison land purchases.

That is essentially the same thing as the “fair-market value” the county agreed to pay in the August sale agreement, according to Shank. That figure was $265,000.

The police union did not respond to a request for comment made through its website. Attorney Heidi Masano, who is representing the police union in Nye’s suit, declined to comment.

The 5-acre tract is critical to the entire project, Rettew Chairman and CEO Emeritus Mark Lauriello said at a Tuesday commissioners’ work session. Rettew is the engineering firm that conducted a feasibility study showing no major obstacles to construction along the Conestoga River.

The land is needed for creating an access road to Willow Street Pike out of the jail site and for accessing utilities, Lauriello said. “Just from an engineering perspective, it would be in the county’s best interest to control this property as soon as possible,” he said.

Commissioners today are slated to approve termination of the sales agreement and authorize county action via eminent domain.

“It’s just a matter of moving forward with this so we don’t lose any time with respect to the project, because (the lawsuit) could take years for all we know,” said Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino at Tuesday’s meeting.

Lancaster County will need to file a legal action called a “declaration of taking” in the Court of Common Pleas to initiate the eminent domain action, Shank said.

The county solicitor, Jacquelyn Pfursich said Tuesday that officials have not revealed when the county will file in court because it’s part of the county’s litigation strategy.

The two actions are scheduled for Wednesday’s (today’s) commissioners’ meeting at 9:15 a.m. on the 7th floor of the county building.