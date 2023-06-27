Lancaster County government has about $40 million left of its $106 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, and on Wednesday, county commissioners plan to establish a strategy to spend down the rest of the pandemic relief money.

At a public meeting Tuesday, the board of commissioners discussed a proposal from Commissioner Ray D’Agostino that calls for $6 million of the remaining funds to go toward a second round of community-based projects from outside organizations.

The deadline for applications for a new round of community grants would be Aug. 31.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote today on a set of new guidelines for the second round of community projects, including how much money would be allotted to them.

Of the $66.5 million in ARPA funds the county already has allocated, commissioners have given $22.6 million to 42 community projects, according to county budget materials. The remainder the county has used for its own purposes, including equipment and technology upgrades, as well as hiring for jobs lost and recouping revenue lost during the pandemic.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said Tuesday he favors keeping more money in county coffers as a buffer for county residents against inflation over the past 18 months.

“I try to view what we do here every day through the lens of regular working people, and what they want to see is government live within their means, what they want to see is their taxes remain low … while doing the important things that we need to do,” Parsons said.

The $6 million pot for community projects is more than he wants, Parsons said, but he is willing to support it.

Commissioner John Trescot said the county is already flush with cash and adding more ARPA dollars to the general fund won’t meaningfully benefit the county’s financial status.

The action Wednesday establishing the scope of a second round of community projects will not determine how much remaining ARPA money goes into the general fund. So far, the board has moved $24.9 million from ARPA to the county general fund.

Trescot has noted repeatedly that county revenues remained steady through most of the pandemic, yet the county is still able to claim “lost revenue” for itself under the ARPA law’s guidelines.

“I’d like to see us continuing to invest in Lancaster County for long-term beneficial projects,” Trescot said.

Trescot noted that D’Agostino’s ARPA draft proposal modifies the types of projects the board would consider for outside projects.

The guidelines for affordable housing projects during the first round of applications last year stated that such projects should “serve senior citizens and/or persons with disabilities, or housing for low-to-moderate income households that also provide assistance working toward financial stability, affording market rate housing and/or homeownership.” The new guidelines say “affordable housing that serves senior citizens, persons with disabilities, veterans and/or homelessness.”

Trescot said he favors simplifying the language to just say projects that address affordable housing and/or homelessness.

D’Agostino was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, but Parsons said he would be present at today’s meeting, when commissioners plan to further discuss their ARPA strategy.