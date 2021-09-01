Lancaster County Government is proposing to offer bonuses of $7,500 to $12,000 as it grapples with unprecedented staffing shortages at the Lancaster County Prison.

The $2.4 million incentive plan, which faces a vote by the county commissioners today, has been drafted amid a COVID-19 outbreak that began two weeks ago and had affected 117 inmates and 18 staff as of Tuesday, though none had been hospitalized, officials said.

In an attempt to reverse the decline in the number of correctional officers, the county would offer hiring bonuses of $7,500 to new officers. Additionally, it would offer retention bonuses of $7,500 to $12,000 to current correctional officers and a small number of other employees who work directly with inmates.

But for the time being, the county is not raising the starting wage for correctional officers, which is the lowest in the region.

County officials say understaffing at the prison has reached an unprecedented level.

“The attrition with the correctional officers has frankly jeopardized the operational function,” Chief Clerk Larry George said Tuesday at the commissioners’ weekly work session.

Currently, the prison has 64 open positions on its correctional staff, which is more than a quarter of its full complement. In addition, the 18 staff affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak are temporarily out of commission, Warden Cheryl Steberger said.

The prison has reimplemented COVID-19 mitigation measures, including universal mask wearing and isolation housing units for inmates who test positive. The prison has also paused all visitation and programming for the jailed population, which totaled 724 on Tuesday.

George, the county’s chief clerk, along with Patrick Mulligan, the county’s budget director, propose using $2.4 million of the county’s $106 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to finance bonuses for new and existing employees.

New hires would receive $1,000 after 90 days, $3,250 after six months and $3,250 after a full year. Existing staff would receive one-time payments between $7,500 and $12,000 depending on their length of service.

“We believe that this is a fair and proportionate response to the staffing crisis,” George said.

Commissioners Josh Parsons, Ray D’Agostino and Craig Lehman appeared to be in support of the proposal, but Parsons said he was also hoping to see an advertising plan to attract new employees, which county staff said was being developed.

Miguel Albino, a correctional officer at the prison and president of the officers’ union, also voiced support for the plan.

He told LNP|LancasterOnline that he personally worked 70-80 hours last week due to overtime needed because of short staffing. That workload has been taking a toll on him and fellow officers.

“Its been a rough time for all of us,” he said. “Our numbers are dropping and hopefully this will help retain what we have and recruit more people.”

Asked if the county was going to increase starting wages for correctional officers, Parsons said the county would address that issue when the current contract with the officers’ union is up for negotiation next year.

The starting wage at Lancaster County Prison is $18.50 an hour, the lowest among the five surrounding Pennsylvania counties, which all pay $20 or more per hour to start.

Parsons and George cited the pandemic and current economic conditions as responsible for the staff shortages but did not mention Lancaster County’s pay rate.

Staffing is not as much of an issue in counties with higher pay. In Dauphin County, which has a starting rate of $21.50, the prison is at roughly 89% staffing of its full complement of officers compared to 72% in Lancaster.