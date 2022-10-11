Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday are expected to approve $100,000 in federal recovery money for a new technology lab for VisionCorps, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that provides services to blind and visually impaired people.

The grant comes from the county’s share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in 2021. The county is set to receive $106 million through ARPA, and the board of commissioners has pledged to award a portion of it to outside organizations.

On Tuesday, all three commissioners agreed the nonprofit’s grant application met the guidelines for projects they want to fund with ARPA dollars. Those projects generally have a long-term positive impact on the daily lives of county residents and require a one-time infusion of cash.

VisionCorps’ tech lab proposal would help the legally blind find jobs and access important job information independently, according to its application to the county.

“Devices like video magnifiers, screen readers and optical character recognition devices require training and practice,” the nonprofit’s application said. “With this technology and a space to teach, VisionCorps clients are able to have better jobs, access important information and live independently.”

The $100,000 grant would cover just a fraction of the $1 million project, according to VisionCorps. In its application, the organization said it hopes to build the lab at its headquarters in the 200 block of North Queen Street over a three-month period starting in November.

Not making the cut

The commissioners agreed to reject other applications from Lancaster Public Library, the local nonprofit ASSETS and Ephrata Area Social Services.

The funding requests from ASSETS and Ephrata Area Social Services would cover operational expenses, either equipment or staff, which commissioners characterized as one-time injections of money that would not guarantee those programs continue into the future.

The commissioners also agreed to turn down the Duke Street library’s $500,000 request to fund a business center at its new location in Ewell Plaza because, they said, the county already plays a large role in funding the public library system.

The Library System of Lancaster County, which provides technology services to libraries including Lancaster Public Library, last week requested $2.3 million from the county for 2023. In preparing the 2023 county budget, commissioners hear presentations from various organizations that receive annual grants from the county.

In 2022, the county gave about $2 million to the Library System of Lancaster County.

Unlike most libraries across the country, which are typically funded by local taxes, Lancaster Public Library gets about 37% of its funding from local and state taxpayer money. The rest is generated through fundraising and library income, according to the library’s website.

Lancaster Public Library serves residents from across the county, and anyone who is at least 5 years old can get a library card there, according to the library’s website.