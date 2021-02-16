Lancaster County’s Commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on a plan to give struggling tenants and landlords access to about $16 million in rent and utility assistance starting in March.

The funding was made available through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program — a $25 billion provision included in the federal stimulus package passed in December. Local housing officials expect to receive more funding through the state-created program as well, but the amount they will be allocated has yet to be determined.

The new plan funded with federal dollars was presented at the commissioners’ work session Tuesday by Matthew Sternberg, executive director of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, and Justin Eby, the organization’s deputy executive director.

The housing authority is taking the lead role in creating the countywide program and will act as the main administrator of direct aid. Dozens of organizations will work directly with individuals to determine eligibility and walk them through the application process.

A benefit of the program is that it’s locally driven, Eby said in a phone interview Tuesday.

“We don't have to wait for the state to provide us with the application or try to interpret someone else’s program,” he said.

The program will accept applications through Sept. 30, unless extended. Eligible households can apply online, or by calling 2-1-1 to be connected with a network partner closest to where they live, according to the plan.

Although the program is slated to start in March, the authority is waiting for more details from the federal government, Eby said — if additional guidance is not provided by the start of March, the program may be delayed a week at a time, he said.

Eligibility

Households that qualify for unemployment benefits, experienced 10% or greater reduction in their annual income and experience financial hardships tied to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for assistance. In addition, people at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability because they are behind on rent, receive an eviction notice or are currently in unsafe living conditions are also eligible for assistance.

The authority will prioritize households that are on the verge of eviction and those that have had a loss of utility service; the goal is to bring stability to the most vulnerable individuals.

Applicants will need to prove that their income level is not more than 80% of the region’s median income, which, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is $79,500 in Lancaster County.

However, public housing residents, individuals enrolled in the Section 8 program or receiving project-based rental assistance are not eligible for the program. Also ineligible are those who have already received federal, state or local funding for the expenses for which they are requesting help through the authority.

Lessons Learned

A state rent assistance program established in July to aid tenants and homeowners was widely criticized by advocates and housing officials because of its complicated application process and inflexible eligibility criteria that excluded many struggling households. The program ended after spending only about a third of the $150 million in federal funds awarded to the state.

Housing agencies are applying lessons learned from the first program as they prepare to administer the new pot of federal money: Approximately $850 million in rent and utility assistance was allocated to Pennsylvania through the most recent round of federal funding. Counties with over 200,000 residents were able to directly apply for funding from the federal government, leaving the remaining funds to be allocated through the state’s Department of Human Services.

The new state and local assistance programs — reinforced by guidance from the U.S. Treasury — are markedly more flexible than the initial program. Where the last round of state funding was capped at six months of assistance and at $750 monthly per household, the new program in Lancaster County will have no monthly cap and can provide up to 12 months of aid, with the ability to extend assistance to 15 months.

The money can also go toward rent arrears as far back as March 2020 if the individual has not received assistance for those months through another program.

One obstacle for the first version of the state rent assistance program was the mandatory participation of landlords, which led to tenants being rejected if their landlord didn’t complete paperwork or decided not to participate. The updated county program avoids the issue of landlord participation altogether: If a landlord or utility provider does not respond to repeated requests for documentation for about three weeks, the authority can make the payment directly to the tenant to be used toward the expenses.