The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners are set to approve a plan Wednesday to recruit an “owner’s representative” to manage the design and construction of a new jail.

In a Tuesday public meeting, all three commissioners indicated their support for the measure that would authorize county officials to release a “request for proposals,” asking applicants to submit plans for how they would handle the position and how much they would charge for their work.

A four-person evaluation committee will vet the proposals and select three candidates for the commissioners to consider, said Linda Schreiner, the county’s director of purchasing services.

The committee will consist of the county’s chief clerk, solicitor, director of facilities management and prison warden.

The county plans open the request for proposals May 4, Schreiner said. If everything goes to plan, the county will formally select their choice for the position on June 29 with a contract starting date of either July 1 or Aug. 1, Schreiner said.

“When you're looking at the scope of a project like this, probably the largest in the history of the county, when you're seeking all the different services and steps that are needed, you need someone dedicated – someone who is going to basically to eat, sleep, breathe and drink this project,” Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said earlier this month of the owner’s representative role.

D’Agostino released a projected timeline of the plan to build a $100-million-plus county jail.

It projected the project to finish by the end of 2026.