Kreider Farm
Buy Now

This aerial view shows the 78-acre property owned by the Kreider family that is a proposed site for a new Lancaster County Prison Friday, May 21, 2021. This view is looking west with the Conestoga River that borders the east side of the property in the foreground. In the background left are homes off Second Lock Road in Lancaster Township and Lancaster city is in the background center and right.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners are set to approve a plan Wednesday to recruit an “owner’s representative” to manage the design and construction of a new jail.

In a Tuesday public meeting, all three commissioners indicated their support for the measure that would authorize county officials to release a “request for proposals,” asking applicants to submit plans for how they would handle the position and how much they would charge for their work.

A four-person evaluation committee will vet the proposals and select three candidates for the commissioners to consider, said Linda Schreiner, the county’s director of purchasing services.

The committee will consist of the county’s chief clerk, solicitor, director of facilities management and prison warden.

The county plans open the request for proposals May 4, Schreiner said. If everything goes to plan, the county will formally select their choice for the position on June 29 with a contract starting date of either July 1 or Aug. 1, Schreiner said.

“When you're looking at the scope of a project like this, probably the largest in the history of the county, when you're seeking all the different services and steps that are needed, you need someone dedicated – someone who is going to basically to eat, sleep, breathe and drink this project,” Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said earlier this month of the owner’s representative role.

D’Agostino released a projected timeline of the plan to build a $100-million-plus county jail.

It projected the project to finish by the end of 2026.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next