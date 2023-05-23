Windows and natural light. A playroom for visiting children. Outdoor facilities. Bright colors.

Each of the three architecture and engineering firms that pitched their services to the Lancaster County board of commissioners on Tuesday stressed their experience with a newer model of incarceration that places a premium on rehabilitation, rather than simply warehousing people.

“Now everything is moving to recovery, treatment, toward restoration, toward bringing people back into the community after they go through a justice facility better than when they came in,” said Brooke Martin, a designer at Virginia-based Dewberry, which specializes in building jails and prisons.

Three teams of contractors pitched their design and construction expertise to county leaders as they prepare to build a brand new jail. The teams were led by Dewberry, Berks County-based STV Incorporated and New Jersey-based TranSystems. Under its former name L.R. Kimball, TranSystems designed the 1990 expansion of the current Lancaster County Prison.

The three firms are all national companies with projects across the country. Dewberry partnered with a Lancaster County architecture firm Greenfield Architects on its proposal, and TranSystems said it would enlist four different consultants to help plan health care, security, food and laundry services and cost estimates for the new facility.

Officials from STV said the firm had the expertise required for the project in house.

The approach for an entirely new facility would mark a major change for county prison officials, who in recent years have said that new programs for inmates that address drug addiction, education and mental illness are currently limited by space.

After the presentations, Warden Cheryl Steberger declined to publicly comment on any of the individual proposals, but said overall she liked what she saw.

“They all talked on ‘punitive to restorative,’” Steberger said. “I’m happy to see that, because that’s the general feeling that I have, being a warden and coming up through the ranks.”

STV and Dewberry also emphasized the benefits of a comfortable environment for staff. Around the country, jail and prison officials have struggled to hire corrections officers and other staff in recent years, a job that historically has been difficult and low-paying.

“Spaces for the staff where staff can feel valued and respected” are important, said Frank Greene, a vice president at STV. “They allow you to retain your best staff and recruit new, best staff with bright spaces, workout rooms and even outdoor resting spaces.”

Cost

The pitches presented to the commissioners on Tuesday included no dollar figures.

What commissioners did hear is what they have already acknowledged: Industry experts believe the total cost of building a new jail is close to double what it was a few years ago, before the pandemic.

A new Fayette County Jail on the brink of completion will end up costing $335 per square foot, said Csaba Balazs, project designer at TranSystems. In more populous areas, the cost is usually higher, Balazs said.

No final cost estimate for building the new prison has been made by county officials. When land was bought for the facility in 2021, LNP | LancasterOnline cited “previous studies ... completed more than a decade ago” that put the cost at between $100 and $200 million.

The county received proposals from four firms interested in building the new jail. After the meeting, Director of Purchasing Linda Schreiner, who has managed much of the county’s process for hiring a design team, said a public records request was necessary to obtain each bid the three teams submitted to the county.

LNP | LancasterOnline has submitted a records request for those documents.

The process to hire a design team began in earnest on March 9. Architects, engineers and design firms interested in submitting a proposal had until April 12 to do so.

An eight-person evaluation committee made up of county officials reviewed the submitted bids and ranked them. The committee then referred their top three choices to the board of commissioners.

After receiving feedback from the commissioners, the evaluation committee will again rank each firm. The commissioners will then vote to approve one of them.

Schreiner previously estimated that could happen by early July, but said on Tuesday the committee will take more time if it’s needed and come back to the board of commissioners later in the summer.