Lancaster County commissioners said they plan to rescind a 30-day ban on outdoor fires Wednesday, pointing to several rain events over the last two weeks that lowered the risk of wildfires in the area.

A vote to lift the ban today would take effect almost immediately at 10:30 a.m, a county spokesperson said.

The director of the Lancaster County emergency services management agency, Brian Pasquale, said at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday that the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources downgraded Lancaster County, as of Monday, to having a “low risk” for fire.

Mike Kern, chief of DCNR’s forest fire protection division, said Tuesday that conditions have improved in the last week, and the risk for wildfire is definitely lower than they were seven days ago.

Kern said that wildfire conditions are updated on a daily basis, and other factors contribute to the rating, like humidity and wind speed.

“The short-term danger has passed,” Kern said.

Duane Ober, fire commissioner for the Warwick Emergency Services Commission, represented the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association at the commissioner’s public work session Tuesday.

Ober said the organization supported the county’s decision to lift the ban now that more rain has fallen and more is forecasted.

A majority of fire chiefs supported keeping the ban in place, Scott Little, the association’s president, said last Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ober said that municipalities can make their own calls on whether to institute a fire ban given that wildfire conditions have improved in much of the county.

“Obviously, with the recent rainfalls and rainfalls in the forecast, we took another look again,” Ober said after his presentation to commissioners Tuesday. The commissioners asked the fire chief association’s executive committee last week if its members would be comfortable lifting the countywide ban and leaving the decision to the municipal level, Ober said.

“We do support the county’s decision to remove the burn ban if that’s what you choose to do,” Orber said to commissioners at the Tuesday public meeting. “We support, if there is a need to enact a burn ban again, that it would be at the local level.”

As of Tuesday, at least some rain is forecasted each day for the next six days.