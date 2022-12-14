Lancaster County commissioners are set to vote next week on devoting federal recovery funds to projects addressing water and sewer issues. Some of them have beleaguered municipalities and local authorities for years.

In a public meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to arrive at a total amount of money from the American Rescue Plan Act to distribute to county water infrastructure projects – a figure close to $5 million – and then decide how much to parcel out to winning projects.

Most projects, if not all, will receive less than requested, commissioners said.

The board enlisted officials from the county planning department to review and rank 26 public water and sewer infrastructure projects. Together, the submissions requested $11 million in county ARPA funds.

The projects run the gamut, from a $3.7 million plan to separate stormwater pipes from Lancaster city’s combined sewers to a $106,000 East Donegal Sewer Authority project to repair and fortify damaged sewers.

Planning officials divided the projects into three tiers based on their scope. Tier 1 projects are larger and seek to expand system capacity and address infrastructure that is in the midst of failing, said Mark Huber, the county’s senior planner for land use and transportation.

Tier 2 includes projects that involve upgrades and improvements to a sewer or water system, and Tier 3 is composed of more routine maintenance projects.

Municipal officials who spoke in-person Tuesday said their projects would either help avoid steep fee hikes for users or fix systemic problems they’ve faced for years.

Paradise Township Manager David Thompson presented a $5.8 million plan to install technology upgrades to the township sewer authority’s sewer plant. The authority already has some of the highest use rates in the county, and an ARPA grant would offset costs for township residents, according to its ARPA application.

“We have some affordable housing projects in the works that I’m just petrified are not going to come our way if we have to start increasing our rates astronomically” without additional funding, Thompson said.

The East Cocalico Township Authority requested $3.3 million for a $6.6 million water main replacement project. In its application, the authority estimated it had lost 8.3 million gallons of its system’s water since 2007 due to water main breaks.

Moreover, the area is experiencing growth pressures, said Dan Becker, chairman of the township authority. “There’s a lot of people knocking on our door for sewer and water capacity,” he told commissioners.

Commissioners agreed to prioritize funding projects that are farther along in the planning process and could still go ahead without the full requested amount of county ARPA funds.

They also said they favor projects that gather most of their funding from other sources. On Wednesday, Commissioner Josh Parsons said Lancaster city’s application, which asks the county to fund 80% of its stormwater project, is too big a lift, especially given the city’s own $39.5 million allocation of ARPA funds.

The move to fund water infrastructure projects comes as the board of commissioners looks to wrap up its review of some 100 applications for ARPA money from outside organizations.

The board also plans to review a batch of grant requests for affordable housing projects in coming weeks. On Tuesday, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the board has tasked the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities to conduct a similar review of those projects, as planners did for the water projects.

The county has yet to commit about $75 million of its $106 million in ARPA. It has until the end of 2024 to do so. All money must be spent by the end of 2026.