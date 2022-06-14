The search for an outside project manager to oversee Lancaster County’s development of a new jail is now down to two firms, one with strong local ties and the other a national leader in building correctional facilities.

County staff are still evaluating bids from Warwick Township-based Fidevia LLC and Miami-based CGL, the two firms that responded to a request for proposals and gave presentations at a Tuesday board of commissioners meeting.

Staff will make a recommendation to the commissioners in coming weeks and may have a contract with one of the firms ready by July 1, said Linda Schreiner, the county’s director of purchasing.

Fidevia is led by Dan Cicala, who emphasized to commissioners his experience managing complex, large-scale projects in New York City before moving to the county in 2003.

CGL, which brands itself as the largest criminal justice consulting firm in the world, has worked internationally in developing correctional facilities and also consults on managing them. Representatives of the firm stressed their breadth of experience in the industry, including communications strategies to include public input on major design decisions for the facility.

Replacing Lancaster County Prison could cost upward of $100 million. It likely will be the largest development project ever undertaken by the county, officials say.

The castlelike front of the current facility dates to the original 1850s prison built on East King Street. People held at the county prison are now housed in a six-floor tower built in the early 1990s. The brick tower has chronic maintenance problems and lacks basic climate control systems, county officials have said.

County officials spent $3 million on a 78-acre farm in Lancaster Township to host the new prison.

CGL has been mentioned before in public discussions regarding the new jail.

In March, Jean Bickmire, president of the advocacy group Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, presented a 21-page report to the Lancaster County Prison Board, laying out detailed policy prescriptions that strive to treat the county’s incarcerated population with more dignity and humanity, and to move away from unprecedented incarceration rates that prevailed across the nation in the 1990s and 2000s.

The report cited recommendations from CGL, including more natural light in jails, access to fresh air and views of surrounding nature to improve the emotional well-being.