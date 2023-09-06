The Lancaster County board of commissioners on Tuesday signaled their support for a new three-year labor agreement that would boost pay for detectives employed by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The board is set to vote on the contract Wednesday.

The new agreement ups hourly pay by $5 in 2024, an additional 5% increase in 2025 and another 4% bump the following year.

The deal also allows detectives to get an hour-and-a-half worth of time off in exchange for working an hour of overtime. Detectives can still also choose to be paid for overtime.

Detectives also will be able to get paid the equivalent of overtime pay when called onto unscheduled duty by the district attorney, according to the agreement.

A detective’s starting salary next year will begin at $57,897.75, or $27.84 an hour, with gradual increases based on seniority.

The county currently employs 15 detectives, according to records provided at Tuesday’s work session, with one vacancy.