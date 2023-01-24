Lancaster County commissioners today will decide whether to outfit the county’s entire contingent of deputy sheriffs with body cameras.

A proposal to more than triple the number of deputy sheriffs outfitted with cameras, from 20 to 65, was among several notable public safety measures county officials introduced to commissioners Tuesday.

At their public meeting today, commissioners also will vote on a new union contract for corrections officers at Lancaster County Prison and a $125,600 allocation of opioid settlement money to the prison’s medical contractor to beef up treatment of drug-use disorders among the inmate population.

The new collective bargaining agreement for corrections officers will include a freeze on health insurance deductibles for the three-year duration of the contract and a $2.50-an-hour pay increase for officers working their first year on the job, and an additional $2 an hour in their second and third years.

That would put the new starting wage at $25.50 an hour.

In December 2021, commissioners agreed to a new pay scale with AFSCME Local 1738, the union representing corrections officers, bumping up starting pay to $23 an hour from $18.50.

Once far behind the pay other counties were offering to corrections officers, now Lancaster seems to be on the other end of the spectrum. Bucks County advertises $24.19 an hour, while Chester County starts officers at $46,400 a year – approximately $22.30 an hour.

Materials from the board of commissioners meeting did not include a copy of the contract agreement, but Chief Clerk Larry George told LNP | LancasterOnline the county will make a copy available once the agreement is approved by commissioners.

A call to AFSCME Council 89 was not returned Tuesday.

The contract covers 247 nonmanagement corrections officers at the prison and a several more employees at the Youth Intervention Center, Warden Cheryl Steberger said Tuesday.

Body cameras

If approved by the board, the purchase of 45 new body cameras would expand an initiative begun by former Commissioner Craig Lehman. Currently, the sheriff’s department has 20 cameras, and the addition would outfit every deputy going forward, Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler said Tuesday.

“These body cameras have been a good program for us,” Leppler told commissioners. They have helped increase the department’s public transparency, he said, and have allowed the county to review and improve its interactions with the public.

With equipment and fees for related items such as data storage factored in, the cameras will cost the sheriff’s office $466,525 over five years, according to the purchase agreement.

In response to a question from Commissioner John Trescot about staffing levels in the department, Leppler said the department will have several unused cameras to start because the department is currently not fully staffed. But the sheriff expects to onboard four to five new recruits in February. If that is successful, Leppler said, the number of deputy vacancies would fall to eight.

Opioid settlement in action

County officials hope the expansion of a pilot program to administer “medically assisted treatments” for opioid use disorder, which began at the prison in September, will help reduce the rate of people who return to the facility on new charges.

Drugs like Vivitrol are intended to reduce cravings for opioids and temper the high that opioid users experience if they relapse. Others drugs, like Buprenorphine, limit the severe withdrawal symptoms users experience when coming off opioids. Both drugs are part of the treatment program.

The $125,600 grant comes from a $26 billion settlement state and local governments made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. The county expects to receive about $16 million in payments over the next eight years.

The grant represents a small increase in the program’s capacity to treat the county prison population. Staff and programming will be overseen by the county’s medical contractor at the prison, PrimeCare Medical, a Harrisburg-based company that operates in five states, according to its website.

Todd Haskins, chief operating officer at PrimeCare, told commissioners Tuesday that the company has been managing similar initiatives elsewhere, the longest of which has been in motion for three years.

PrimeCare is still assessing data on the effect of the programs on patients, Haskins said.

While medically assisted treatment has been shown to reduce recidivism versus other drug-use disorder treatments, PrimeCare officials also noted people undergoing treatments with Vivitrol have higher rates of overdosing after being released. That risk has been compounded by the prevalence of fentanyl, Haskins said.

The ability for people released from the prison to immediately get connected to treatment on the outside is critical to prevent such overdoses, PrimeCare officials said.

The county has relied on a working group of county and outside health care officials, led by Commissioner Josh Parsons, to put opioid settlement money to use.

The grant is for one year. The group will review the county’s strategy and approve new grants each year, Parsons said.