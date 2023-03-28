Lancaster County commissioners indicated Tuesday that they will approve $375,000 in federal COVID recovery money to help remake how ambulance service is provided and paid for in Northwest Lancaster County.

The board of commissioners will vote on the measure at a public meeting Wednesday.

The area is currently served by Northwest EMS, but the organization is being dismantled after six years of running deficits. Reimbursements from both public and private insurers for ambulance service has stagnated while the cost of operations has continued to climb, said John Yoder III, West Donegal Township manager, at a Tuesday public commissioners meeting.

Eight municipalities in the Northwest have agreed on a collective solution: Marietta and Elizabethtown and Conoy, East Donegal, West Donegal, Mount Joy, Penn and Elizabeth townships.

In January, state officials approved the formation of the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County, or MESA for short.

MESA is likely the first of its kind in the state, Yoder said after the meeting – a municipal authority that charges a fee for ambulance service. It’s a new model that other parts of Pennsylvania are tracking as a potential solution to their own problems providing ambulance service.

The authority’s board of directors, which represent the eight participating municipalities, hope to begin service in January. According to the authority’s application for county funding, it needs about $2.5 million to set up shop and operate through its first year, including hiring staff and buying equipment and insurance.

The county’s $375,000 comes from its $106 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plant Act.

According to MESA’s grant application to the county, $1.7 million will come from operating revenue in its first year. The eight participating municipalities have allocated $450,000 toward the effort.

A new way of doing business

The new model allows the authority to charge a fee to all property owners in each of the eight municipalities, whether they end up needing an ambulance or not. The Northwest EMS has also raised revenue through a user subscription, but fewer than half the area’s residents have opted in, officials said at the Tuesday meeting.

According to its website, MESA will bill property owners an annual fee, which has not yet been determined. Residents in one of the eight municipalities won’t have to pay the annual bill if their health insurance pays toward an ambulance bill and those without any insurance can get 50% off their bill, the website says.

Commercial and non-profit property owners will also be subject to the fee, according to Yoder.

MESA board members are still working through what the fee will be and how it will be calculated, Yoder said after the meeting, but the goal is to keep it close to the $75-$80 range – Northwest EMS’ current subscription fee range.

The breakdown of ambulance and emergency response services, which each municipality in Pennsylvania is required to provide to its residents, is hardly unique to Lancaster County, officials said Tuesday.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the Tuesday meeting that state lawmakers are trying to develop legislation that would create a new type of local government authority to help deal with the problem, particularly in rural parts of the commonwealth.

But the eight municipalities in the Northwest have recognized that the need is too urgent to wait for a new government model for ambulance service. Instead, they decided to form MESA as an existing, one-size-fits-all “general” authority.

Many other important details have yet to be hammered out, MESA officials said Tuesday after the meeting, including how Northwest EMS will be dismantled and what MESA’s services will be called. But other than perhaps a different name on the sides of ambulances, the goal is for the Northwest EMS’ services to seamlessly transition into service from the new entity, officials said.