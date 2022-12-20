The Lancaster County board of commissioners is set to approve on Wednesday a $288.4 million budget for 2023 that includes no property tax increase or planned layoffs of county employees.

The final budget figures have not changed since county officials made a public presentation of the plan earlier this month, said Pat Mulligan, the county’s budget director, at a Tuesday commissioners’ meeting.

The county’s general fund, its main checking account for paying bills and employee salaries, is budgeted to spend $178.6 million, almost $10 million more than last year. The final budget is balanced, according to Mulligan, with a projected increase in revenue from different sources expected to cover the growth in spending.

The 2023 budget also marks the 10th year in a row commissioners have avoided a property tax increase. The current millage rate will remain set at 2.911 mills, or $290.10 for a home assessed at $100,000. Holding the property tax flat was made possible, in part, by a windfall in interest earnings.

With millions of additional dollars from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act sitting in the bank, budget officials projected the county will yield about $6.8 million next year in interest earnings. Last year, the county budget projected about $110,000 in interest earnings.

But inflationary pressures, including growing energy costs and labor costs, also added to county expenses.

The county payroll will increase by $5.3 million as a result of wage increases approved for both union and non-union workers. County officials established new pay scales and raises for employees this year based on a comprehensive study of the broader labor market.

Health insurance costs for the county will also increase significantly by $3.2 million in 2023.

The 2023 budget does not account for potential reimbursements the county could make using some of its $106 million pot of ARPA money. The law’s rules allow local governments to reimburse themselves for pandemic-related costs, lost revenue and for hiring positions lost during the pandemic.

In December 2021 and January 2022, the board approved putting $9 million in ARPA funds into the general fund to cover lost revenue. ARPA rules allow the federal funds to be used to offset smaller-than-expected growth in tax revenues.