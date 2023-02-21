Despite significant policy disagreements over how they should best use COVID-related recovery money from Washington, the Lancaster County commissioners agreed Tuesday to transfer $15.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to the general fund to cover expenses related to hiring staff since the pandemic.

The $15.7 million figure, which commissioners indicated they would approve at a public meeting Wednesday, represents a compromise of sorts between the three commissioners.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said at Tuesday’s meeting that he favored taking full advantage of the federal rules guiding the ARPA money. According to calculations from the county’s budget department, up to $30 million in ARPA funds could be shifted to reimburse costs associated with hiring roughly 300 employees since April 1, 2021, when the ARPA law took effect.

“What citizens of Lancaster County are largely worried about are inflation and taxes, and we ought to be doing what we can to try to protect them from that using this federal government money, which was the driver of the inflation, largely,” Parsons said.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot reiterated past public comments that he believes the county already holds too much cash in its general fund, the county’s main checking account for its day-to-day operations. That money, he believes, could be invested in outside projects that bring value to the county’s quality of life, such as environmental and housing improvements.

County budget officials reported a general fund balance of about $63 million at the end of 2022 – equivalent to about four months’ worth of revenue the county generates from property taxes and other income such as fees for some county services.

“The county government is somewhat awash with free cash flow right now, and we have this ARPA money that, yes, we can move it into the general fund and let it start sloshing around there,” Trescot said. “But it also comes with some very intended things when the legislation was passed.” such as guidelines for funding rural broadband projects, affordable housing and other capital projects that could help an area recover from COVID-19 or be more prepared for the next pandemic.

Once the federal money is transferred into the general fund, it is no longer subject to the rules governing ARPA expenditures.

Parsons and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino pushed back against some of Trescot’s view that a flush general fund means the county isn’t effectively using that money. The $63 million fund balance, D’Agostino said, includes money already designated for specific uses, such as $13 million dedicated to a capital improvement fund, a pot of money set aside for planning and paying for infrastructure projects undertaken by the county.

Trescot countered that the capital projects scheduled in the plan for 2022 were ultimately paid for with ARPA funds.

But growth of the general fund balance to $63 million is not solely a function of the large checks the federal government has cut, Parsons argued at the Tuesday meeting. The board of commissioners worked to grow reserves and pay down debt in the years before the pandemic hit, he said.

According to the county’s latest annual financial report, the general fund ended 2015 – before Parsons took office in 2016 – with a balance of $18 million. By the end of 2019, it had grown to $43 million.

“We’ve been building (the general fund reserve) ever since, just using our standard fiscal responsibility,” Parsons said. “I think this continues that.”

D’Agostino also pointed to the series of ARPA-funded capital upgrades the commissioners have approved for different departments throughout the county, from new equipment for county emergency management, to IT system upgrades and new software for the district attorney’s office to manage evidence in court cases, among others.

The projects show the board’s long-term thinking and willingness to make investments, D’Agostino said.

Meeting in the middle

By the end of the discussion, Trescot and Parsons indicated they were willing to meet in the middle to agree to D’Agostino’s $15.7 million proposal, representing a little more than half of the total money that could be claimed from workers filling roles left vacant during the pandemic.

“I do think we should take a portion of it and be able to use it flexibly for the county government’s purposes, which benefit all of Lancaster County, and still leave ourselves enough money in ARPA funds to go back out for another round of community” projects and more county government investments, D’Agostino said.

To date, the commissioners have shifted $9 million in ARPA dollars to the general fund, while allocating a total of $21.8 million to a range of community-proposed projects and for payroll and equipment for various county agencies.

Taken together with other county projects using ARPA funds, such as various equipment and technology upgrades, Lancaster County has allocated $44.1 million of its ARPA funds, with about $61.7 million remaining.

The commissioners also indicated Tuesday they likely would open up a new round of applications for community-proposed projects later this year. The board would likely discuss that possibility in late spring or early summer, D’Agostino said.