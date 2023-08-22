A state program that allows businesses to finance energy-saving upgrades to their construction projects through property tax billing could be on its way to Lancaster County.

County commissioners Tuesday gave the go-ahead for county officials to send letters to municipalities notifying them of the program and that the county is considering adopting it.

The program is a property assessed clean energy program, or PACE for short. As of last year, 30 states had active PACE programs, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The model allows businesses that own property to finance clean-energy upgrades without putting any money down. The loan covers all costs related to the upgrades and is connected to the property, rather than the owner, through a lien.

The county treasurer’s office, which handles county property tax bill collections, would need to bill the owners and forward the payments, a cost the county could recoup by charging users of the program a flat fee, officials said.

The loan and payment schedule stay with the property if it changes hands.

The program also allows counties to outsource much of the program’s administration to the Sustainability Energy Fund, a Lehigh County nonprofit.

SEF officials told commissioners at a public work session Tuesday that properties see 20% to 30% in annual energy savings as a result of the upgrades.

The Lancaster Chamber and Economic Development Company of Lancaster County had representatives on hand to speak in favor of the program.

“Our business leaders offered positive feedback about adopting (PACE) so that our county can reap the same benefits as others across the state,” said Katharine DeSantis, Lancaster Chamber’s public policy coordinator.

In Pennsylvania, 25 counties currently have a PACE program in place.

County commissioners did not commit to approving the program, but supported the initial step of notifying municipalities.

According to the resolution passed by commissioners, they will vote Sept. 6 on whether to open up the program to county businesses.