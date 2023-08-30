Two Lancaster County commissioners voiced support Tuesday for a plan to use $193,000 from a national opioid legal settlement to fund two positions at the district attorney’s office: a prosecutor and a detective for a drug enforcement unit.

Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, both Republicans, said the move meets a set of priorities the board of commissioners agreed to last year for using opioid settlement money. The three-person board will vote on the measure Wednesday.

One of the stated goals was to target, through law enforcement, “drug dealers preying on our community.”

The measure reflects that priority, Parsons said Tuesday, providing “strength and sustainability of the (Lancaster County) Drug Task Force going forward.”

Commissioner John Trescot, a Democrat, said he did not support the move because the positions already exist and are funded by the district attorney’s department budget.

“We’re not actually adding anything to the drug task force,” Trescot said. “These are not new positions that would add to its capabilities.”

The funding comes from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

A board appointed by state and local government officials oversees a trust of Pennsylvania’s opioid settlement money. The board created a set of guidelines counties must follow to participate in the settlement. The 15-page document outlines a list of example strategies and programs the board would approve.

Commissioners already have approved programming that meets those guidelines: a caseworker for infants born with an opioid dependency, an expanded medication-assistance treatment program at Lancaster County Prison and a revamped diversion court program at the district court level.

While some approved strategies from the trust may include law enforcement staff, they do not involve any criminal investigations or prosecution of defendants.

District Attorney Heather Adams, whose office oversees the county drug task force, said the two positions the county is looking to fund — a county detective and a “community prosecutor” — include responsibilities that align with the guidelines.

The community prosecutor oversees aspects of the county’s diversionary court programs. In exchange for an admission of guilt for a nonviolent charge, defendants can be placed in an alternative court program. They may serve their sentence by, for instance, completing a rehab program and regular drug testing instead of time in jail.

Resources for diversionary court programs are clearly endorsed by the trust’s guidelines.

The detective position on the drug task force includes managing evidence from drug seizures performed by the drug task force, a drug take-back program, drug smuggling investigations at the county prison and community-based education programs for high school and college students on themes related to the opioid crisis.

Adams said the opioid settlement dollars were needed to fund the positions because of staffing challenges at the district attorney’s office. The drug task force relies on municipal police departments to provide officers to the unit, a challenge as police departments are struggling to fill their own ranks, Adams said.

“Having the funding stream come from outside the county solidifies these two positions moving forward,” Adams said, though she didn’t say how steady funding would help with recruitment.

Lancaster County officials expect to receive about $16 million from the settlement over a period of 18 years. The settlement is one of several the county may participate in over the coming years, county officials have said.