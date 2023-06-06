Lancaster County commissioners agreed Tuesday to map out how they will spend down the county’s remaining $40 million in federal pandemic relief money in the coming weeks. The plans so far include another round of grants to outside community organizations.

To date, the county has approved $66.6 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, out of a total $106 million allocation, according to the county’s budget services department. About $24.9 million has gone to further shore up basic county operations and its rainy day fund, which stood at $59.6 million on Tuesday.

Another $29.3 million has gone to projects led by outside organizations, including municipal water and sewer upgrades, affordable housing projects and infrastructure improvements around the county, such as additions to the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

The remaining $12.4 million in allocated ARPA money has mostly gone to county departments to upgrade equipment and conduct special projects, such as digitizing records.

Those upgrades include a $2.3 million contract for a computer program that will give Lancaster County Prison officials a more robust system to gather criminal justice data on inmates. Commissioners are set to approve the five-year contract Wednesday.

At a public meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to establish a plan in the next two to three weeks to disburse the remaining ARPA funds to community projects, basic county operations and equipment and infrastructure projects for county agencies.

That includes what the county can claim in “lost revenue” under the ARPA law, a point Commissioner Josh Parsons raised Tuesday as another to consider.

Pat Mulligan, county director of budget services, said his department will be able to produce an estimate of how much the county could claim in lost revenue for 2023. The ARPA law allows local governments to recoup costs and lower-than-expected tax and fee revenues that resulted from the pandemic.

The calculation is broad in terms of what qualifies as lost revenue, but local governments can opt to forgo the arithmetic and claim $10 million for lost revenue, according to rules from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Commissioner John Trescot said a lot of organizations are interested in applying for county ARPA funds and want to know when the county will open up a new round of community grant applications.

The three commissioners appeared to be in agreement Tuesday that the county should establish more parameters for community project requests, including a potential ceiling for how much money organizations could apply for. “We could take the knowledge we’ve (gained from the first round of allocations) and set some boundaries a little better, and that lets everyone move a little faster,” Trescot said.

The county has until the end of next year to allocate all $106 million of its ARPA money. Local governments have until 2026 to spend the money.