Lancaster County commissioners today are expected to allocate federal relief funds to a handful of affordable housing projects and a stormwater project in Lancaster city, despite some disagreement over how to best fund those proposals.

At their work session Tuesday, commissioners also began discussing how much American Rescue Plan Act funding could be allocated to the county’s general fund to recoup revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and reimburse themselves for new hires.

The county has already spent about $14.2 million of its $106 million ARPA allocation on replacing lost revenue, and the county estimates it lost about $3.8 million last year.

ARPA guidelines also allow the county to reimburse itself for employee salaries and benefits needed to maintain levels of employment similar to March 2021. The county could take in at least $30 million from that provision.

Commissioners so far have allocated ARPA funds to upgrade county emergency services and administrative and judicial infrastructure, in addition to grants to several community organizations.

Affordable housing

Last week, commissioners heard suggestions from the county Housing and Redevelopment Authorities regarding affordable housing projects seeking county ARPA money. The authority recommended six applications for funding:

The Apartments atCollege Ave. in Lancaster city. HDC MidAtlantic is requesting $3.2 million for its $23.4 million construction of 64 units reserved for households making no more than 60% of the area median income, with twelve of the units reserved for people with disabilities.

The Yards at the site of the former Stockyard Inn in Lancaster city. The developer, 1147 Holdings, requested $3 million to aid in its nearly $60 million project to build 226 units. Forty-five of the units will be at 60% of AMI for at least 20 years, while the other units will be market-rate.

YForward at YWCA Lancaster in Lancaster city. The YWCA requested $1.5 million to help fund 16 new units, expanding an existing renovation at the YWCA that is repurposing unused space in the building for new affordable housing units.

The White Building in Elizabethtown. The United Churches Elizabethtown Area requested $310,000 to cover the remaining funds needed to add two new units to a building with two existing affordable units.

The Royer House in Denver. Real Life Community Services requested just under $190,000 to close the financing gap in a project adding two new affordable housing units to a building that already has three such units.

Landis Place at Immerse in Millersville. Immerse International requested $1 million to contribute to its $25.2 million project to build 105 affordable and middle-market housing units for older adults.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said last week he was in favor of approving the full request for HDC MidAtlantic and its College Avenue project, as well as the YWCA plan and the Royer House in Denver. He reaffirmed his position at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It certainly seems from a math standpoint, and knowing that the best way to reduce the cost of housing is to have more housing, they seem like good projects to me,” Trescot said.

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said he would support up to $1 million in funding for each of the recommended projects and the full funding for projects that requested less than $1 million in county funds.

“I look at this as, how do we put some of these one-time funds into these one-time projects that get them to the point where they can be a go, where they can get across the finish line,” D’Agostino said.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said he was more in favor of funding the smaller projects in Denver and Elizabethtown and believed that the larger ones would be able to go forward regardless of whether the county funds them.

Stormwater separation

Last week, commissioners awarded $7.2 million to 18 municipal water and sewer projects across the county. The commissioners, however, had delayed a final decision on whether and how much to fund a Lancaster city project to help upgrade its combined sewer infrastructure to separate stormwater from the sewer, reducing flood risks and pollutants in the Conestoga River.

The two Republican commissioners indicated at Tuesday’s meeting they would likely be willing to fund only $150,000 of the $2.95 million request from Lancaster city.

Trescot said the project was more expansive than just stormwater and affected multiple municipalities given the downstream effects. Additionally, the county has spent larger amounts on otherwater projects, he said.

“I don’t know what the right answer is,” Trescot said. “I certainly feel that it is significantly more than $150,000.”

D’Agostino said the responsibility of funding the project should fall more heavily on the city. Lancaster city received $39.5 million in ARPA dollars, and the project’s entire cost is $7.7 million.

“I’m not saying it’s not an important project,” D’Agostino said. “It’s more on the municipalities.”

Future ARPA spending

While there is no formal decision to be made soon on the lost revenue allocation, county commissioners shared their thoughts on how much of the remaining ARPA funding should be allocated to the county’s general fund versus other county needs or community projects.

Parsons said he supports allocating whatever the county is allowed, adding that funding for the county government benefits all residents.

Trescot opposed allocating all of the lost revenue back to the county, citing the amount the county has already put in its general fund. With the money in the county’s general fund, the incentive to invest it in the community is lost, he said.

“I look at this, a little bit, as moving money around,” Trescot said.

D’Agostino said conserving the funds could provide benefits for the county in the long-term, such as future funding for capital projects or alleviating its debt. He did not, however, commit to supporting allocating all the funds Lancaster would be allowed based on its lost revenue and employment calculation.

“Our No. 1 goal should be to use these one-time funds for the benefit of all the taxpayers of Lancaster County,” he said.