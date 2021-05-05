After nearly two decades of debate, Lancaster County appears to be on the cusp of replacing its aging prison facility, undertaking a public works project that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The county's Prison Board is scheduled to discuss land acquisition for a new facility at today’s board of commissioners meeting, according to an agenda posted online Tuesday.

The three county commissioners declined to provide more details or did not respond, but the county has been sending signals the past year that it was trying to secure land for a new prison.

At last October's Prison Board meeting, Commissioner Josh Parsons announced that the board had met in executive session earlier that day to discuss “real estate matters," without offering more details. At the board meeting last August, Parsons said the pandemic had delayed the prison project.

“If it hadn’t been for COVID, which literally occupied basically 100% of everyone’s time every day plus weekends for months and months, I think you might have seen something move forward already," he said.

Contacted on Monday, Parsons declined to share more details ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

The three commissioners are in agreement that a new prison is needed. Some parts of the current structure, located at 625 E. King St. in Lancaster, date back to the 1800s, with the most recent additions built in the 1990s.

The current facility, which can house around 1,100 inmates, lacks air-conditioning, which corrections officials blame for a increase in assaults over the summer months. The outside recreation areas for prisoners mostly consist of open air concrete enclosures, and private spaces for attorneys to meet with their clients are limited, with the primary area being a room with only plexiglass separating multiple groups.

Debate among county leaders so far has centered around identifying the right time to finance the project. Commissioner Craig Lehman, who did not respond to a request for comment, said previously that 2021, when the county expects to pay less to service its debt, is the right opportunity to begin the project.

The county's debt limit is roughly $470 million, but by the end of 2020 the county carried only $176 million in debt, an amount lower than any other year in more than a decade and a half.

Parsons has maintained that the county must improve its fiscal situation before taking on a large capital project like a prison, but hasn’t specified exactly what financial position the county needs to be in.

In 2007, the cost of constructing a new prison was projected at up to $150 million, not including land acquisition costs. At that time, officials were predicting the need for up to 2,000 beds, though the conversation has shifted away from housing such a large prison population. County leaders have said they won't begin discussions of the new prison's design until land for it is purchased.

County Government reporter Carter Walker will provide live updates from the meeting on Twitter @CarterLNP.