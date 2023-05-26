Lancaster County commissioners this week approved transferring $10 million from its general fund to a special fund dedicated to capital projects. The money is meant to help cover 23 projects slated for this year, including new infrastructure and upgrades to existing properties.

The projects run the gamut, from $1 million to fund the design phase of a new county jail, to a $1.25 million roof replacement for the Youth Intervention Center, to the purchase of $136,000 in body cameras for the sheriff’s office.

The capital projects are not automatically funded; commissioners still must approve them individually.

Last year, commissioners moved $13.3 million into the capital fund for their first set of planned projects. The first project covered by the capital fund involved the new jail: the purchase of a 78-acre Lancaster Township farm along the Conestoga River for $3 million.

Other allocations from the fund in 2022 were $500,000 for land development activities tied to the new jail project, $64,000 for a Bobcat utility vehicle to be used at the county’s Public Safety Training Center and $70,000 to upgrade the sheriff’s armory to secure weapons.

So far, according to county Controller Lisa Colon, the county has spent down $4.2 million from the capital fund, less than the $10.1 million county officials had initially scheduled for 2022. With the additional $10 million, the fund balance stands around $19 million, Colon said.

Earlier this month, commissioners approved a set of 23 projects for the capital fund in 2023. They include upgrades to the Youth Intervention Center kitchen ($310,000) and the Central Park pool ($800,000), and new radio towers for the 911 emergency dispatch system ($1.6 million).

The commissioners created the fund in 2022 to establish a dedicated pot of money for construction projects the county expects to undertake in the coming years.

Savings for ratings

With the transfer of money into the capital fund, about $61 million remains in the general fund with no purpose yet budgeted for it. That’s about 34% of this year’s budget for county operations.

The strategy to grow reserves has been championed by commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, whose fiscally conservative approach has pleased credit-ratings agencies such as Moody’s. The agency upgraded the county’s bond rating in 2020 to Aa2, the third-highest rating on the Moody’s spectrum.

For bond holders, a higher general fund balance means more certainty when it comes to future debt payments.

In January, Moody’s issued a new report on its Aa2 rating for existing county bond debt. It pointed out specifically the general fund balance as a financial positive. The report also said building up reserves further would improve the county’s credit rating.