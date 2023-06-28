Nonprofits, municipalities and other groups have another shot at securing a grant from Lancaster County’s share of pandemic relief money, after county commissioners set in motion a second round of grant funding Wednesday.

The guidelines are largely the same as they were during the first round of applications last year, but the new version puts a ceiling on the amount of money available, $6 million.

The county was allocated $106 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, of which commissioners awarded $22.6 million to outside organizations during the first round of applications.

The deadline to apply for the second round of grants is Aug. 31.

Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino agreed to add a change to the proposed guidelines in order to win the support of their colleague, John Trescot. The document now clarifies that the county can exceed its target of $6 million if it so chooses.

Commissioners also approved spending $9.3 million in ARPA funds to replace radio tower hardware for the county’s 911 system. The county will install new radio repeaters, which feature a technology that could reduce dead zones where users can’t access the radio system, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications Director Michael Weaver.

After the county disburses $6 million to the second round of community projects, it would have about $24 million left in unallocated ARPA funds. Of that, about $10 million would go to the county’s general fund and roughly $10.6 million would pay for equipment and capital upgrades for the county, according to estimated figures D’Agostino presented earlier this month.

D’Agostino’s sketch of how to allocate the remaining ARPA funds also left $3.5 million unallocated as a contingency. The actual approval needed to move ARPA dollars to the general fund would not happen until early 2024, after the county’s new budget is in place and the books are mostly closed on 2023, the commissioners said.

Differences of opinion

Trescot, an appointee to the board of commissioners, has been outspoken about his desire to see the county use more ARPA money for long-term capital investments that could have an outsized impact on the quality of life in the county: clean water and sewer projects, affordable housing and recreational trails, among others.

The county’s strategy of moving some of the ARPA dollars to the general fund, its main checking account, is a wasted opportunity, Trescot said.

“If you look at all the monies from the federal government, at the end of the day, we’ll move $50 million into our piggy bank, and that piggy bank is just sloshing around with money right now,” Trescot said.

According to a county breakdown of its ARPA spending so far, $30.7 million has been moved to the general fund ostensibly for recouping costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic — mainly lost tax revenue and staff hires to replace people who left during the pandemic.

While the county’s lost revenue claims adhere to the rules that govern ARPA allocations, Trescot said, in reality the county lost no revenue during the pandemic years.

The county’s general fund balance stood at $63 million at the end of last year, the equivalent of about four months of local revenues the county collects. Most local governments try to maintain at least two months of revenue in reserve for an emergency.

Parsons and D’Agostino have championed the cautious approach to the county’s finances, arguing that the beefed up savings has helped the county avoid tax increases and improve its credit ratings ahead of the largest capital project in county government history: a new prison.

Trescot acknowledged the increased reserves boosted the county’s credit ratings, but he said adding even more money to the general fund won’t materially change the county’s standing with Wall Street.

Parsons also pointed to recent inflation woes for families as a reason to avoid tax increases and said major federal spending plans like the $1.9 trillion ARPA law directly caused inflation.

Economists from across the ideological spectrum agree the ARPA law contributed to the 40-year inflation highs Americans saw last year, but to what degree is a matter of debate. Many economists also blame pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Inflation is a big deal, and we have a real responsibility to keep taxes low. That’s the lens through which I view it,” Parsons said.