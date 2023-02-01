Lancaster County’s board of commissioners Wednesday issued a proclamation marking the beginning of Black History Month.

A brief ceremony included remarks from Blanding Watson, president of the NAACP Lancaster branch, and each of the three commissioners.

“Our work and activism is part of Lancaster County’s history,” Watson said at the commissioners meeting Wednesday. “The work of the (NAACP) Lancaster branch is deeply connected to Lancaster County.”

Watson gave nods to people who founded the local branch of the NAACP, including A.L. Polite, Laura Carter, W.W. Griest, a longtime Lancaster Congressman, and Marianna Gibbons Brubaker, as well as later civil rights movement luminaries including Rita Smith-Wade-El, Tom Hyson, Hazel Jackson and Nelson Polite Sr.

“Black history is Lancaster County history,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “We have rich history here in Lancaster County going back to the founding, including some really interesting and neat Civil War history, some really interesting history around the Christiana riot and what Black and white people did together there to resist tyranny. So we're happy to be able to highlight that today and celebrate it this month.”

Also known as the Christiana resistance, a group of borough residents in 1851 exchanged gunfire with federal authorities and a slave owner, who were trying to seize several people who had escaped slavery under the new Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The slave owner died in the skirmish, which made national headlines at the time. The incident added to the political fallout that followed one of the most infamous laws ever enacted in the U.S.

Commissioner John Trescot’s words included a harrowing story from his childhood in northern Florida during the early 1960s, when much of the South still abided by Jim Crow-era segregation.

When Trescot was 4 years old, he said, a new priest at his Episcopal church announced his desire to welcome Black people there. The move was controversial enough in the community that it led a white posse with trucks to surround the priest’s home one night.

According to Trescot, his late mother took him and his siblings over to the priest’s house to support his family while he was out of town. His mom emerged from the house with a shotgun and kicked down a cross burning on the lawn and got the members of the posse to leave the scene.

“I remember that night because my mom tried to keep us away from the windows,” when the trucks arrived, Trescot said.

Trescot also reflected on recent controversies over how race should be handled in school curricula. “When I read about places where they’re trying to say you shouldn’t teach history if it’s uncomfortable to people, I find that, as a student of history, wrong, very wrong.”

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino called the proclamation more than a perfunctory gesture. “I look at African American history as one of a struggle, but also the blessings that African American people have really given to Lancaster County and the United States,” he said. “And we need to celebrate that in every facet of our culture and our history, African Americans have been a central force for good in our community and our nation, and we can’t forget that, even through a struggle, so we appreciate that. I appreciate that.”

