Four more Lancaster County family farms totaling 303 acres have been preserved, bringing the county commissioners’ 2023 preservation efforts to 1,324 total acres across 15 farms.

Of note among of the county Agricultural Preserve Board’s four approved projects this week were a Graybeal family farm in Fulton Township - the seventh the family has preserved - and the Smucker Farm in Caernarvon Township.

The Graybeals’ seven preserved farms have contributed to Fulton Township’s farmland conservation efforts that now stand at 1,141 total preserved acres. Caernarvon Township has worked with Lancaster County on farmland conservation since 2009 and that partnership has now preserved 1,757 acres across 22 farms.

Three of the commissioners’ four approved farm preservations were funded through Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture funds (at a total of $954,286), with the Caernarvon Township project being split between county funds ($111,255.00) and township funds ($38,550.00).

The payments are for deed restrictions that prevent the land from being used for anything but farming in perpetuity.

Counting the Agricultural Preserve Board and the Lancaster Farmland Trust’s efforts, Lancaster County has now preserved 1,591 farms totaling 119,431 acres.