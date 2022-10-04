Lancaster County commissioners on Tuesday turned away 24 different requests for federal recovery money from local public safety agencies, at least for now.

The county-controlled grant money comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which pumped a total of $19.5 billion to local governments across the country.

The commissioners agreed Tuesday that the requests from various local police, fire and emergency management agencies were largely for short-term needs like equipment and maintenance – not what they had envisioned for ARPA grants.

Earlier this year, the board of commissioners set up a grant submission process for outside organizations to request a portion of the county’s $106 million in ARPA funds.

So far, the commissioners have approved grants they say will have outsized effects on the county for generations to come, like clean water and land preservation initiatives.

But the board also left open the possibility of reconsidering some of the applications after it reviews all 99 requests submitted by the Aug. 31 deadline.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot suggested that local EMS agencies should be considered for ARPA money as a special category since several agencies have said they are in serious financial distress.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons indicated they were willing to review some of the public safety applications again after the board reviews the remaining applications.

“I’m all about helping, but we have to do it in a way that’s fair and sets things up for the future,” said D’Agostino, as opposed to measures that will only help in the short term.

According to data provided by the county, the 99 applications from area municipalities and organizations seek a total of $78.4 million in grant requests.

The commissioners are not in a rush. Since June, they have approved seven outside ARPA requests that range in size. Martic Township received $119,500 for finishing a portion of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail Crossing, and Clean Water Partners got a $3.4-million grant to reduce water pollutants in local streams.

As of mid-September, county officials had allocated $26.2 million worth of ARPA funds, much of it to recoup revenue lost during the pandemic shutdowns, along with some equipment requests for county departments.

A preliminary budget document in June laid out potential ways for Lancaster County to spend its federal pandemic recovery money. The plan predicted the county could use as much as 70% of its ARPA allotment on existing county operations, equipment and technology upgrades. That would leave roughly $33.5 million for outside projects requested by local organizations and municipalities.

To date, the board has not committed to how much money will be granted to outside organizations. The commissioners have said they will first review all remaining applications and then make a decision based on how much money is left.

The federal government requires local governments to commit to funding projects with ARPA money by the end of 2024. The money also has to be spent by the end of 2026.