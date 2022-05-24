Lancaster County officials said Tuesday morning they will repost job openings for County Central Park Pool lifeguards and renew efforts to recruit candidates in order to open the pool for this summer.

Those pledges came at a county commissioners’ weekly 10 a.m. work session, a public meeting, where a handful of residents, among them two School District of Lancaster board members, urged the county to more aggressively work to reopen a recreational service used by families to beat the summer heat and as a space for kids who are on break from school.

The Tuesday discussion came after the county had announced it was unable to open the county park pool due to a lack of available lifeguards, even after the county raised its wages for lifeguards to $15 an hour for weekday shifts, and $16 an hour for weekends. That is up from $11 and $12 an hour, respectively, last year.

Last year, the county pool was only open Friday through Sunday due to a staff shortage.

Lifeguard shortages have been an issue for parks departments across the country, as a hot jobs market has made seasonal jobs less appealing to even younger workers.

But residents who spoke to county commissioners Tuesday morning said they were among those who noticed other municipal pools in the county had found a way to hire for the summer season.

Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons outlined the outreach efforts the county has made since the fall to recruit lifeguards, including a hiring bonus, incentives for referrals, participating in a public safety job fair, outreach to local organizations and school districts, flyers in local stores, libraries, area swim teams and online job postings.

Bob Devonshire, Lancaster County’s director of facilities management, said Tuesday that the county took those job postings off a county website after announcing the pool would close. He explained that county officials didn’t want to create false hope among residents that the pool might still open. But, he said, the postings will go back up as part of the renewed effort to get the pool back up and running.

Devonshire, who has worked as a freelance photographer from LNP | LancasterOnline, took over the county’s parks department in April. He has been fielding calls from residents on the issue, including some who expressed interest in lifeguarding, county officials said Tuesday.

Publicly operated pools loom large in the social history of the U.S. and Lancaster County. In both northern and southern states, taxpayer-funded pool staff regularly turned away Black and other minority kids and families.

During the Civil Rights movement, public pools became a locus for integration efforts. Some white residents responded to the mandated integration of public pools by terrorizing racial minorities with violence and intimidation. Others simply stopped using public pools and moved to private ones.

In Lancaster city in the 1950s and ‘60s, Black high school students were barred from local swimming pools and swam in a very polluted Conestoga River instead, according to Alison Kibler, a professor of American studies and women’s and gender studies at Franklin & Marshall College.

But in the late ‘60s, as Kibler wrote in a column for LNP | LancasterOnline in 2015, Lancaster County built the state-of-the-art Central Park Pool in 1967 that reliably took in all residents.

Kibler spoke to commissioners at Tuesday’s work session.

“Other counties that built pools to address segregation didn’t build beautiful pools and they didn't continue to invest in them” as Lancaster County did, Kibler said. “I would say you need to think about this moment in a historical way and I would say, don't let up on this.”