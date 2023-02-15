The Lancaster County commissioners office has hired a communications director, a new position filled by a former Republican Party official.

Michael Fitzpatrick, who stepped down as executive director for the Republican Committee of Lancaster County in January, started in the public relations role Monday, the board of commissioners confirmed Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick put out a county news release under his name for the first time Wednesday.

Commissioners committed last year to hiring a communications director to handle marketing, public outreach and press inquiries, but the job remained unfilled for several months until Fitzpatrick came along.

Earlier this month, Chief Clerk Larry George got approval from the county salary board to pay Fitzpatrick an annual salary of $70,000. At the time, George did not publicly reveal Fitzpatrick’s name because he had not yet accepted the job, the chief clerk told LNP | LancasterOnline after the Feb. 6 meeting.

The three-member board of commissioners provided a joint statement on Fitzpatrick’s hire.

“The idea of having a communications director has been discussed off and on over the past three years, however, it was the reorganization of the commissioners office mid-last year that allowed for the creation and funding of the position,” the commissioners wrote. “This was able to be accomplished without increasing our personnel complement or significantly impacting our budget.”

The statement also outlined how the commissioners interviewed several candidates and even offered the job at one point to an individual who lived out of state. “That person ultimately decided against moving and therefore declined our offer,” the commissioners wrote.

In their interviews, Fitzpatrick stood out, according to the commissioners. “Michael has experience in not only developing media releases, but in crafting and disseminating information that will be helpful and appealing to the County’s broad audience,” the commissioners wrote. “He impressed us as someone with a passion for Lancaster County, great work ethic and has needed skill sets for county government.”

Trescot, a Democrat, said Wednesday he thought about how some would view the hiring of Fitzpatrick, fresh off his time with the county Republican Committee, but he said he evaluated Fitzpatrick on his individual merits and did not find him lacking.

“We interviewed him, I talked with people who had worked with him, (people) I respect – they all praised his work ethic and his hard work, and I try to look, when we’re hiring people at the county, to see if they can put their political views to the side and do their job,” Trescot said.

The position is a first, at least for the current administration. The longest-tenured commissioner, Parsons, took office in 2016.