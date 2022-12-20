Lancaster County commissioners Tuesday gave themselves another week to consider whether to fund six affordable housing projects with federal recovery funds. At a public meeting, the three commissioners laid out differing approaches to the question of how much the county should contribute to such projects.

The spoken agreement to revisit the applications next week came after officials from the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities presented an analysis of the affordable housing plans outside organizations submitted to the county for grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

After several projects withdrew their applications or failed to submit all the paperwork requested by the county, housing officials recommended six completed applications. They include three in Lancaster city: The Apartments at 215 College Ave., The Yards at the site of the former Stockyard Inn and YForward at YWCA Lancaster.

The remaining three are the White Building in Elizabethtown, the Royer House in Denver and Immerse in Millersville.

The 2021 federal relief legislation allocated $106 million to the county. Municipalities and school districts also received ARPA funding, which is meant to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said Tuesday that he is in favor of approving the full request for HDC MidAtlantic and its College Avenue project, as well as the YWCA plan and the Royer House in Denver.

“I like using ARPA funds for physical things, things that are going to be around in the county for a long time, and this meets that criteria,” Trescot said.

The HDC MidAtlantic plan is to build 64 units, all of them reserved for households making no more than 60% of the area median income, a federal metric that sets rent thresholds for non-market-rate housing. Twelve of the units would be reserved for people with disabilities.

The Lancaster-based nonprofit developer requested $2.3 million in ARPA funds to cover the project’s remaining funding gap, according to HDC’s application. The projected cost for the entire project is $23.4 million.

The YWCA requested $1.5 million to help fund 16 new units in its historic Lime Street building. The units would be reserved for low-income women, according to the YWCA application. The units would expand an existing renovation at the YWCA that is repurposing unused space in the building for new affordable housing units.

The Royer House is a much smaller project. It calls for adding two new affordable housing units to a building that already has three such units. The new units would be leased at 60% AMI, along with the existing three.

Denver nonprofit Real Life Community Services is the developer for the Royer House project. The organization requested $186,000 to close its remaining financing gap for the project.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said he wanted to fund smaller affordable housing plans that may not be able to close on financing without the county’s help, namely the Royer House in Denver and the White Building, a project from the United Churches Elizabethtown Area that would add two new units to a building with two existing affordable units. All four units would be reserved for households making less than 60% AMI.

The UCEA requested $310,000 in ARPA money, which would cover the remaining funds needed to begin construction.

“The other larger projects are likely to either go forward or not go forward based on other criteria, regardless of what we might contribute,” Parsons said. “And, I’m willing to continue to hear information, but I’m not sure I’m going to be supportive of those projects.”

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who previously led the affordable housing nonprofit Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, now Tenfold, said he supports the projects, but wanted additional time to vet each of them.

“My support for affordable housing hasn’t waned, it’s just a matter of what level we should be funding these and which ones,” D’Agostino said.

Data from the U.S. census and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County have identified a severe housing crisis in the city and county at large.

Rents have soared in recent years, the wait for public housing or a housing voucher is measured in years and even the demand for market-rate housing has outstripped supply. Area employers have said the lack of available housing has been a deterrent for recruiting workers from out of town.

An October 2021 study from the Center for Regional Analysis at the EDC estimated that Lancaster city needed at least 1,160 new housing units to bring its vacancy rate to a healthy level, between 5% and 10%. Data from the 2020 census found the city’s vacancy rate hovered around 2%.

According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this month, the cost of housing disproportionately affected renters in Lancaster County, 46% of whom are cost-burdened, meaning they pay 30% or more of their household income in rent.

The median rent paid in the county was $1,114 per month in 2017-21.