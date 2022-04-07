Lancaster County Commissioners are reviewing guidelines for community organizations applying for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding after receiving feedback from the public at Tuesday’s work session.

The guidelines, a draft of which the commissioners released last week, lay out the types of projects organizations and some municipalities can request ARPA funds for and the timeline for when those funds need to be spent.

Commissioners could vote on the final guidelines as early as next week, said John Trescot, the sole Democrat on the three-member board. The draft released last week says applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, meaning the board’s adoption of the final guidelines would effectively kick start the application process for eligible organizations.

The county has not yet said how much of the $106 million in ARPA funds it received will be set aside for community projects, but “a sizeable portion” of the funds will go to the county itself to help hire and retain staff and improve its infrastructure, according to the draft guidelines.

On Wednesday, the commissioners approved spending just over $730,000 of those funds for purchases and projects proposed by a number of county government departments. Last week, they voted to place $20 million in a six-month investment as a way to generate additional income while leaders continue to flesh out final spending plans.

Republican commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons did not return requests for comment on the funding guidelines.

Review process

Public officials across the country play an outsized role in steering how ARPA funds are invested, and in many areas the public has been invited to participate in that decision making.

The City of Lancaster solicited public input for how to spend its $39.5 million in ARPA funds by surveying about 600 residents online and in-person last year. Residents identified investments in affordable housing, behavioral health and support for people experiencing homelessness as their top priorities.

In August 2021, neighboring York County consulted a community task force as it committed nearly $42 million in ARPA funding to various economic needs in the county, including $3 million to its tourism and hospitality industry and $9.5 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofits, according to a press release.

Starting in February, Chester County formed a 36-member committee of government employees and county residents to make recommendations on how their funds should be used, and the deadline for applications in the county is in mid-May 2022.

But it is unclear what role the public will have in shaping Lancaster County’s plan, at least beyond the commissioner’s public meetings, which are held each week at the Lancaster County Government Center and livestreamed and recorded on the county website.

“To date, there’s been no agreement among the commissioners to have a separate meeting just for the community to ask questions about ARPA fund priorities,” Trescot said. “I will say that I am in favor of doing that.”

Guidelines under revision

The county’s draft guidelines released last week specify that ARPA-funded projects must address certain infrastructure, environmental, public safety, technological, workforce development, disease mitigation or affordable housing issues while not duplicating any existing government program. The federal funds must also not be the only source of funding for projects, according to the draft guidelines.

The commissioners’ proposed guidelines also say projects must be completed by the end of 2024, despite federal guidelines allowing expenditures to continue through the end of 2026 so long as they are committed two years earlier.

That has raised concerns over whether projects that are not “shovel-ready” and able to be completed in that timeframe will receive funding, said Dana Hanchin, the president of HDC MidAtlantic, an affordable housing development organization.

“To have a funding source that can provide a little bit more flexibility than others, to be able to use in a way that can really make a difference, would be meaningful,” Hanchin said.

In an April 4 letter to the commissioners, the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County recommended that the commissioners set aside $10 million in ARPA funds to support broadband expansion projects. The EDC also suggested that the commissioners revise their ARPA guidelines, which they said “effectively preclude” broadband and other forms of infrastructure from receiving funding.

“When we saw the draft guidelines, that were only just released last week, come out from the county commissioners, some of the challenges that we saw right away is that they're approaching this on a rolling application basis,” said Lisa Riggs, the president of the EDC. “If it takes you a couple months or longer to get an application in, you don’t know if there’s going to be any money left.”

“What we're trying to do now is respond as quickly as we can, given the short time frame that's been available,” she added.

Once the application process opens, a working group of several county administrators will review proposals, Commissioner Trescot said. Those that do not meet the funding criteria or are incomplete will not go before the public, he said, meaning voters may never see every proposal submitted, just those that are forwarded on to the full board of commissioners.