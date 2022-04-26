The Lancaster County commissioners are, for now, holding off on a plan to hire a private security company at up to $950,000 over the next year to provide security at the courthouse and two other county buildings.

During Tuesday’s work session, Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino lauded the sheriff’s office for what they called outside-the-box thinking to address ongoing staffing issues.

Parsons, however, expressed concerns over a current court policy in which sheriff’s deputies serve warrants for the county’s 19 district judges.

Judge Dennis Reinaker announced the change in late 2015 when he was president judge, which he made to deal with a backlog of warrants and to save money. The change, supported by a previous board of county commissioners, took the responsibility away from constables. It went into effect in June 2016.

“I said at that time, you're taking away from the sheriff’s core mission,” of providing security, said Parsons, who took office in January 2016.

Parsons wants current President Judge David Ashworth and the sheriff’s office to end the practice.

Ashworth, who was not at Tuesday’s meeting, seemed cool to the idea. He told LNP | LancasterOnline by phone that the court and sheriff’s office have a good working relationship.

“The sheriff has certain responsibilities that have been well-established for some time and that includes more than courthouse security,” Ashworth said.

Parsons also wants the union representing sheriff’s deputies to formally sign off on the plan to hire the security company. A union representative wasn’t at the meeting, but Lancaster County Chief Clerk Lawrence George and Michelle Gallo, human resources director, said the union was in agreement.

A message left for Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1310, which represents the deputies, was not immediately returned.

Proposal details, staffing issue s

Parsons tabled the proposal for a week, meaning it will not be voted on at Wednesday’s meeting.

The proposal would pay York-based Schaad Detective Agency up to $952,536 for 10 guards. Money would come out of the sheriff’s budget for personnel.

The guards would provide security at the courthouse, the adult probation and parole office on East King Street and at the County Government Center.

Schaad would be paid about $56 an hour for armed “level 2” guards and about $38 an hour for unarmed “level 1” guards . Schaad, in turn, would pay level 2 guards $25 per hour and $20 for the level 1 guards.

Guards would work alongside regular sheriff’s deputies. The idea would be to use the armed Schaad guards in lower-risk courtrooms, such as family court, according to Chief Deputy Chris Riggs.

“We've been struggling with our manpower issues in recruiting and trying to get people in and we have a serious safety issue and this is a way to address that temporarily until we get people in,” Riggs said.

Riggs said recruiting efforts are paying off with applicants, but not all applicants are the quality the department wants.

According to county data, the sheriff’s office had 59 deputies in January 2021 but was down to 51 at the beginning of this year. That number has since fallen to 41 as of mid-March. The data also shows the office continues to struggle with retention; of the six deputies hired in 2021, half have already left.

Riggs said one new deputy will start May 23. Two applicants are moving to oral testing, two more have been approved for the polygraph phase and five for skills testing, he said.

“However, none of this is set in stone. They could back out, they could fail at any step in the process. Which is another reason why we're asking for this now,” Riggs said. “Because we have no guarantees that these positions will be filled rapidly. Also when we do hire someone it's six to eight weeks till we can put them to work and then they go to academy for six months.”

In March, the commissioners approved a $2.25 an hour wage increase and retention bonuses of up to $12,500 to help address job openings.

The county was not required to seek bids for the security contract because it would fall under the professional services category, according to county solicitor Jackie Pfursich. Two other companies were contacted, and Schaad had the lowest price, according to Heather Chalfant, of the county’s purchasing department.