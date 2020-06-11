Lancaster County may soon enact substantial reforms in direct response to Black Lives Matter protests ignited by the death of George Floyd.

Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman during Wednesday’s regular meeting proposed the county institute ongoing anti-bias training for its nearly 2,000 employees, require body cameras for all county employees who carry firearms and reverse a 2017 decision to encrypt police communications.

His two Republican colleagues, Chairman Josh Parsons and Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, expressed an openness to his proposals.

Parsons called the proposals "reasonable" and said he would be happy to discuss and take action on them.

“I think those proposals are worthy to look at," D'Agostino said. "It's going to take some time to work through some of those issues that you brought up, Commissioner Lehman, but we certainly can do that."

Parsons said the proposal for body cameras and reversing the encryption of police communications would require collaboration with stakeholders, such as impacted county department heads and outside entities like police departments.

Lehman said he contacted all departments that would be impacted by the body camera requirements, which include the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, Parks Department, and Adult Probation and Parole, and that two department heads “expressed interest."

LNP|LancasterOnline sought comment from those departments but as of press time had not received responses.

Lehman's proposal for a body camera requirement would also include discipline for employees who turn off the camera.

In 2017, the prior board of commissioners, consisting of Parsons, Lehman, and former Commissioenr Dennis Stuckey, directed Lancaster County-Wide Communications to encrypt police transmissions, preventing the general public from hearing their communications.

The thinking behind the move - which Parsons and Stuckey favored and Lehman opposed - was the change would protect police from ambushes and secure personal information about crime victims and witnesses, as stated by former West Hempfield Township police Chief Mark Pugliese I, who at the time was head of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association.

Current president, East Earl Police Chief Kevin McCarthy, could not be reached for comment.

"At that time I was concerned it would give law enforcement a false sense of security," Lehman said Wednesday. “And as time would go on it would potentially breed mistrust related to law enforcement because of lack of transparency.”