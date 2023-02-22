The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a transfer of $15.7 million in federal pandemic recovery money to the county government’s general fund, giving county officials full discretion over the use of the money.

The funds come from the county’s $106 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, meant to help the county government recover from any economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and spur new capital investments.

The $15.7 million figure, which commissioners approved Wednesday, represents a compromise of sorts among the three commissioners.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said at a public meeting Tuesday that he favored taking full advantage of the federal rules guiding the ARPA money. According to calculations from the county’s budget department, up to $30 million in ARPA funds could be shifted to reimburse costs associated with hiring roughly 300 employees since April 1, 2021, when the ARPA law took effect.

“What citizens of Lancaster County are largely worried about are inflation and taxes, and we ought to be doing what we can to try to protect them from that, using this federal government money, which was the driver of the inflation, largely,” Parsons said.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot reiterated past public comments at the Tuesday meeting that he believes the county already holds too much cash in its general fund, the county’s main checking account for its day-to-day operations. That money, he believes, could be invested in outside projects that bring value to the county’s quality of life, such as environmental and housing improvements.

Trescot and Parsons ended up meeting in the middle, agreeing to Republican Ray D’Agostino’s $15.7 million proposal, representing a little more than half of the total money that could be claimed from workers filling roles left vacant during the pandemic.

“I do think we should take a portion of it and be able to use it flexibly for the county government’s purposes, which benefit all of Lancaster County, and still leave ourselves enough money in ARPA funds to go back out for another round of community” projects and more county government investments, D’Agostino said Tuesday.

With the measure approved Wednesday, commissioners have now shifted about $24.7 million in ARPA dollars to the general fund, while allocating $21.8 million to a range of community-proposed projects and for payroll and equipment for various county agencies.

The total funding given to projects from outside organizations could grow in the coming months.

Commissioners indicated Tuesday they likely would open up a new round of applications for community-proposed projects later this year. The board would likely discuss that possibility in late spring or early summer, D’Agostino said.