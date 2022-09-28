Lancaster County commissioners on Wednesday approved using the right of eminent domain to take a piece of property the county needs to build a new prison.

The move was unanimous, though each commissioner expressed reluctance to use the government’s controversial power to seize land. It was necessary, they said, to keep the prison project on track.

The commissioners also reversed a sales agreement the county had established in August with the property owner, the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16, that would have paid the organization $265,000 for the 5-acre tract.

Commissioners decided to take the land instead of buying it to sidestep delays tied to a lawsuit filed by the land’s previous owner, who disputes the lodge’s right to sell it to the county.

Wanda Nye, who owns the Dirty Ol’ Tavern at 917 S. Prince St., says her late husband, Russell Shelley, agreed in 1968 to sell the land to the Fraternal Order of Police for $2,000 on the condition that he be allowed to buy back the land for the same price if the lodge decided to sell it. Nye’s legal complaint includes a document from 1968 laying out the special agreement, with signatures from three representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Shelley died in 1984, according to the lawsuit, and his land holdings went to Nye.

Neither Nye nor her attorney, Angela Ward, responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

In accordance with the right of eminent domain, the county must still pay the Fraternal Order of Police compensation for the land, but because the organization is no longer selling the property, the county sidesteps the lawsuit challenging the lodge’s right to sell.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the Fraternal Order of Police has been very cooperative with the county.

“Unfortunately this lawsuit came from another property owner based on what I understand is a very dubious claim of a handwritten note from a long time ago,” Parsons said. “And this is not only the best course of action for the county but also for the FOP.”

The document in Nye’s legal complaint is, in fact, typed and dated Feb. 19, 1968. It includes the signatures of two Fraternal Order of Police trustees and the organization’s chairman. According to the complaint, it is included on the back of the Feb. 15, 1968, sales agreement between Shelley and the lodge.

The Fraternal Order of Police did not respond to a request for comment made through its website, and its attorney in Nye’s lawsuit, Heidi Masano, did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

The organization’s now-terminated agreement with the county to sell the land for $265,000 was based on “fair market value.” The county cannot purchase land for more than its worth, typically based on real estate appraisals.

A similar standard applies to eminent domain actions. The county must give the property owner “just compensation” when taking a property, according to Claudia Shank, an attorney for the county. Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said Wednesday that the county’s compensation won’t necessarily be the same amount the county agreed to in the voided sale.

The prison project is still in its early planning stages. But county officials purchased a 78-acre farm earlier this year for $3 million where the prison is slated to be built. The land seized through eminent domain adjoins that property and will give the site access to utilities and roads via Willow Street Pike.

Following the commissioners’ actions Wednesday, Shank said the county will send a letter to the Fraternal Order of Police notifying them of the termination of the previous sale agreement and file a “declaration of taking” in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas to initiate eminent domain proceedings.

According to state law, owners of property targeted for eminent domain have 30 days to challenge the action.

County officials have said they hope to start construction on the prison in summer 2024 with the new facility opening by the end of 2026.