Lancaster County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to secure $6.8 million in federal funding for Lancaster County organizations to address homelessness.

The approval comes a day after officials at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities presented to the public details of their planned submission to the federal government showing the need for additional resources for those without a home or in danger of becoming homeless, among other populations.

After federal officials review and formally approve the county plan, likely by March, the county/city group will begin to solicit public requests for proposals from organizations in the area that can deliver services that fit the program.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion aid package passed by Congress in March that also sent $1,400 checks to most Americans.