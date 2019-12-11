Lancaster County commissioners unanimously approved the 2020 budget Wednesday.
It is the seventh consecutive spending plan without a tax hike, and the eighth in a row where expenses do not exceed revenue.
The tax remains 2.911 mills, which means the owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would have a tax bill of $582.
Total expenses from the county’s general fund, the primary operating budget before specialized grants are factored in, is $165,315,362, which is about $2.6 million more than 2019.
Revenue for the general fund is projected to be $165,392,244.
The departments with the largest expenditures include fiscal affairs at $43.15 million, the county prison at $29.15 million and communications at $10.63 million.
The commissioners credited county employees for their fiscal responsibility and good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
Go here for more information on the budget.