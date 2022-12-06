Elected officials in Lancaster County government will not receive a raise until 2026, according to a plan the board of commissioners approved Wednesday night.

The plan was approved unanimously at a special public commissioners meeting, where county officials also presented a budget proposal for 2023 that was made public last week.

The raises for elected officials are not fixed rates. Instead they’ll be determined by a new formula that’s based on the county’s system for giving performance-based raises for non-union county employees. The rates of those raises are approved by commissioners and the controller, who make up the county’s salary board. They set new rates each year.

The schedule of raises through 2027 includes no change for 2024 or 2025.

The rates affect future salaries for the three commissioners, sheriff, register of wills, prothonotary, clerk of courts, treasurer and coroner. The board of commissioners set rates two years ago for controller and recorder of deeds. Those included no raises for 2024 and 2025 as well.

While taxpayers may appreciate that pay for county elected officials will remain flat for the next two years, some of the county’s row officers argued their case for raises at a public meeting in November.

In a year when inflation hit 40-year highs and county officials produced a comprehensive compensation study that’s set to significantly boost pay for hundreds of employees across the county government, elected officials have seen their pay stay mostly flat over the past eight years.

Since 2014, countywide elected officials received nominal raises in 2016 (2%), 2018 (1.25%), and received no raise every other year.

Controller Lisa Colon, Sheriff Chris Leppler, Prothonotary Andrew Spade, Register of Wills Anne Cooper and Recorder of Deeds Ann Hess argued that their compensation was falling behind that of similarly-sized counties and agency heads in the county, who are hired as employees.

“I understand wanting to set the tone and to be frugal with the (county’s funds), but over the last two years there's been 13.5% inflation and it's not going to go down,” Spade told commissioners in November.

If salaries for row officers continue to stay flat, the positions may draw less-qualified candidates in future elections, Leppler said. “I think in order to keep good, qualified elected officials in these positions they need to be compensated fairly,” he said.

Hess, the recorder of deeds, told commissioners that Lancaster County row officers don’t treat the positions as plumb jobs in which showing up to work is optional. “We do have a fantastic team here, and we do want to have good people who continue to move county government forward,” she said.

Other counties, Colon, said, use the consumer price index to automatically set pay increases each year, as Pennsylvania lawmakers do. Next year, state legislators are set to give themselves a 7.8% pay bump, in line with the consumer price index, which measures changes in the retail prices of a sample of goods and services across the economy.

Still, while salaries for row officers may be lower than a similar job in the private sector, they’re still more than the average income for a Lancaster County resident. Most row officers took in a salary of $84,533 last year, while commissioners made about $95,000.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in the county grew from about $57,700 in 2011-15 to about $69,600 in 2016-20.

Before the board of commissioners on Tuesday night voted to approve the measure for raises through 2027, county employees and elected officials in attendance had a chance to comment on it. No one did.