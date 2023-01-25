Lancaster County corrections officers, formerly among the lowest paid in the region, will now be among the best paid after commissioners approved a new union contract Wednesday.

The new collective bargaining agreement for corrections officers includes a freeze on health insurance deductibles for the three-year duration of the contract and a $2.50-an-hour pay increase for officers working their first year on the job, and an additional $2 an hour in their second and third years, according to county officials.

Bucks County advertises $24.19 an hour for its corrections officers, and Chester County starts officers at $46,400 a year, or about $22.30 an hour. The new starting wage in Lancaster will be $25.50 an hour.

In December 2021, commissioners agreed to a new pay scale with AFSCME Local 1738, the union representing corrections officers, bumping up starting pay to $23 an hour from $18.50.

The contract with AFSCME Council 89 Local 1738 covers both corrections officers at the prison and some employees at the Youth Intervention Center.

The approval of the contract came the same day commissioners voted to buy more body cameras for deputy sheriffs and provide additional funding for a new drug-treatment program at the county prison.

The $125,600 grant to the drug-treatment program comes from a $26 billion settlement state and local governments made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. The county expects to receive about $16 million in payments over the next eight years.

The treatment program at the prison began in September, according to county officials.

For the sheriff’s office, the approved purchase of 45 body cameras will allow every deputy sheriff to be outfitted with a camera while on duty. The cameras have helped increase the department’s public transparency, Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler said at a Tuesday commissioners meeting, and have allowed the county to review and improve its interactions with the public.

With equipment and fees for related items such as data storage factored in, the cameras will cost the sheriff’s office $466,525 over five years, according to the purchase agreement.