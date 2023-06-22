County officials on Wednesday defended their decision to put up a social services contract out to bid earlier this year, saying that the process was routine, by the book and outside the influence of board commissioners.

The discussion came shortly before the commissioners unanimously approved a $492,000 contract with Bucks County-based Bethanna to run the court-mandated parenting skills training program that had been operated for years by YWCA Lancaster. Majority commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons had previously criticized YWCA Lancaster for inappropriately engaging in political advocacy.

YWCA Lancaster’s executive director Stacie Blake said Tuesday that she was surprised that her organization lost the contract after having received no complaints from the county on their performance in previous years.

The services went to bid this year because the Children and Youth agency wanted to a new model for the program, said Linda Schreiner, the county’s director of purchasing. “They wanted to look at doing some changes to their current program that include moving from a part-time basis model to a full-time basis model and also moving to a curriculum-based model,” she said.

The county’s request for bids called for specifics when it came to staffing: a full-time supervisor, five full-time case workers and one full-time administrative assistant. According to Blake, the YWCA’s current program has four full-time staff working with parents and two part-time staff.

What set Bethanna apart from the YWCA, according to county officials, was that it included in its bid an “evidence-based” curriculum of “being nurturing in nature, and it is a blue-ribbon standard,” Schreiner said at the Wednesday meeting.

Bethanna’s bid was also more expensive than the bid request stipulated, but it was ultimately stronger because it offered additional services beyond the proposal, like cleaning for hoarding situations, Schreiner said.

The county’s bid request said it would fund the program at $454,000 a year. The YWCA’s bid for the county contract was $449,000, according to Blake.

“I have confidence in the decision and the evaluation my team did on this proposal,” said Crystal Natan, executive director for the Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Service agency.

When D’Agostino and Parsons raised objections to the YWCA Lancaster’s contract with the county in a pair of public meetings last July, Natan said her agency was looking at newer programming models from other agencies to help parents in the court system in future years, but not immediately.

Commissioners react

Commissioner John Trescot asked county staff pointed questions Tuesday about the bid process and why they recommended Bethanna, but he ultimately voted in favor of the contract when it came up for a vote Wednesday.

Trescot said after the meeting that the process that county staff took to review bids for the program was sound, but the series of events from Parsons’ and D’Agostino’s admonitions of YWCA Lancaster to the results of the bid process could lead other vendors and businesses to think twice about doing business with Lancaster County.

“I don't believe in this case that there was political influence, but somebody from the outside can very easily look at what was stated in the meetings last year and what was the outcome here and believe that there is political influence and retribution that comes down from county commissioners,” Trescot said.

Parsons after the Wednesday meeting also said county staff followed the standard process for bid requests and commissioners were not involved. Parsons said he spoke out against the YWCA Lancaster last July after county staff recommended their contract renewal and it came before the commissioners.

“If a contract with the YWCA comes up again, and there’s a recommendation for them, then at that time I’ll make that judgment as to whether I think it’s appropriate or not, and I’ll do that in a public way so that they can respond to it at the public meeting,” Parsons said.

A staff member of the nonprofit made public comments at an April 2022 board of elections meeting against the removal of a mail-in ballot drop box in the lobby of the county’s main office building on North Queen Street.

Parsons and D’Agostino said that incident and the YWCA’s involvement with a voter registration drive that included the county Democratic committee and the progressive political group Lancaster Stands Up at the time were inappropriate political activities for a nonprofit that has a contract with the county.

On whether the YWCA Lancaster had stopped its political advocacy in a way that addressed his objections last year, Parsons said he’ll make that decision if a contract from the organization is recommended to the board of commissioners again.

D’Agostino also defended the process and said his comments about the YWCA Lancaster last year had no bearing on the contract for Bethanna.

“There’s nothing more to the story, my friend,” D’Agostino said. “Sorry.”