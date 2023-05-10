Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday approved a report that includes recommendations for improving the county’s emergency response to hazardous material incidents, such as chemical spills.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency’s 2022 annual report points to increased communication and cross-department collaboration as priorities for 2023. Brian Pasquale, who directs the agency, said the initiatives will improve compliance with incident reporting as well as responses to those incidents.

Pasquale said chemical handlers sometimes misunderstand their reporting responsibilities, which leads to confusion in terms of compliance.

Countywide, 103 incidents involved hazardous materials in 2022, ranging from transportation accidents to lithium-ion battery fires. Pasquale said none of the incidents posed an immediate or serious threat to residents because state agencies supervise many of the county’s chemical facilities to minimize risks.

“We have chemicals moving through vehicles, there’s always a threat. However, remember the industry manages itself. There’s (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration). We have a lot of safety compliance out there,” Pasquale said. “What we do is monitor post-incident releases. We make sure that the responders are prepared.”

There were no major shifts in the amount or types of incidents compared to 2021, Pasquale said.

The report attributes some of the 2022 incidents to enforcement limitations of the county Local Emergency Planning Committee, which reviews on-site emergency response plans.

Pasquale said increased communication and collaboration should ensure responders have more information about an incident before arriving at the scene.

The county must approve the hazardous materials report so the agency can apply for annual state grants, which covers emergency training costs.