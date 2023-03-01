Lancaster County commissioners approved a plan Wednesday to solicit bids from engineers and architects for the design of the county’s new prison.

The approval unofficially marks a new phase in the massive project, widely believed to be the largest capital project undertaken by the county in its history, with an estimated price tag of $163 million.

At the commissioners meeting Wednesday, county director of purchasing Linda Schreiner provided a timeline for hiring a design team over the next four months.

The process will begin with a request for proposals, which commissioners approved Wednesday. The request is essentially an open call for professional services and will be released March 9.

Architects, engineers and design firms interested in submitting a proposal have until April 12 to do so. They must also attend a meeting March 22, when county officials will answer questions about its request, Schreiner said.

An eight-person evaluation committee made up of county officials will review the submitted bids and rank them, Schreiner said. The committee will then refer the top three to the board of commissioners.

The top three bidders will then provide a public presentation of their proposals at a commissioners meeting, with a target date of May 23. After receiving feedback from the commissioners and the public, the evaluation committee will make a final recommendation on its top choice. That likely will take place in early July, Schreiner said.