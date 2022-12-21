Lancaster County commissioners awarded $7.2 million of federal recovery money to 18 municipal water and sewer projects Wednesday. The projects run the gamut from building a new wastewater treatment plant in West Cocalico Township to a storm sewer upgrade in Pequea Township.

The funding approval came a week after county planning officials presented an evaluation of 26 water and sewer project proposals submitted by municipal and local authority officials. They seek a share of the county’s $106 million in funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The original 26 applications asked for a total of $21 million, but the board of commissioners agreed to limit the largest grant request to no more than $1 million.

Four municipal entities received the maximum $1 million grant for their projects: West Cocalico Township Municipal Authority, for its $14 million treatment plant project; Strasburg, for a $6.3 million water main replacement and new stormwater infrastructure; Paradise Township Sewer Authority, for a $4.9 million sewer plant upgrade; and East Cocalico Township Authority, for $6.6 million in water main and sewer replacements.

The only request over $1 million to not receive any funding from the commissioners was a Lancaster city project to help upgrade its combined sewer infrastructure. Combined sewers are outdated systems that mix waste sewage with stormwater. During large rain events, overflow drainage to rivers brings raw sewage with it.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons balked at the city’s request last week, saying city officials were asking the county to fund 80% of the project when Lancaster city itself received a $39.5 million allocation in ARPA funds.

On Tuesday, Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino proposed a cap of $150,000 for water projects that focused on stormwater management, including Lancaster city, but agreed to drop the small amount for the city project after Parsons objected.

All municipalities were eligible for ARPA recovery money. Lancaster is the only “metropolitan city” in the county, according to the federal government. It received dollars based on formulas for federal block grants designed for investments in central cities dealing with poverty. That formula takes into account overall population and census metrics that measure poverty concentration.

Boroughs and townships received their ARPA allocations through the state, based on population. Manheim Township, for instance, received $4.2 million in ARPA recovery funds.

Local officials described their projects as critical, strategic investments to either meet environmental standards, replace crumbling infrastructure, meet increasing demand from population growth, or some combination of those factors.

In its application for help in its water main replacement project, the East Cocalico Township Authority estimated it had lost 8.3 million gallons of its system’s water since 2007 due to water main breaks.

Moreover, the area is experiencing growth pressures, Dan Becker, chairman of the township authority, told commissioners in a public meeting last week. “There’s a lot of people knocking on our door for sewer and water capacity,” he said.

Before the approval Wednesday for the water projects, the county had yet to allocate $75 million of its ARPA money. It has until the end of 2024 to do so. All money must be spent by the end of 2026.