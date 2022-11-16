Lancaster County commissioners approved $378,000 in federal recovery grants to outside organizations Wednesday, as they plan to assess dozens more requests before the end of the year.

The approved grants direct $200,000 toward Lancaster Safety Coalition’s $2.4 million security camera updates, $150,000 to Quarryville Borough for a new $554,000 extension of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail and $28,000 for a $40,000 project to create a mobile hub for managing responses to emergencies in Columbia Borough.

The grant money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, a federal spending bill that pushed billions out to COVID-19 recovery efforts, emergency rental assistance, school districts and local governments.

The law allocated $106 million to Lancaster County government, and most individual municipalities also received money based largely on their population size.

According to federal rules, local governments can use the money for a variety of things: for rehiring laid-off workers during the pandemic, reimbursing themselves for any lost tax revenue and other items such as affordable housing and fiber-optic investments.

To date, the county has committed $29.3 million of its ARPA funds, most of it for county government operations. About $9 million has gone to outside organizations.

Local governments have to commit their ARPA funds to eligible projects by the end of 2024, and the money needs to be spent on those projects by the end of 2026.

The deadline to get the money out the door means eligible projects have to be mostly formed already. County commissioners have required ARPA funds be the last pot of money a project needs to get off the ground.

The Quarryville trail extension still has a funding gap of about $200,000, but Commissioner John Trescot said the board recognizes the economic importance of the project for the borough. The county won’t release the money until Quarryville has secured the outstanding amount, he said.

The number of requests the board reviews likely will grow in coming weeks. Tammy Moyer, deputy chief clerk, said Tuesday the commissioners want to get through the first wave of applications from outside groups before she retires Dec. 16. Moyer has led a committee of county staff tasked with evaluating the submissions before they come to the board.